Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement
Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Before the official announcement of Commonwealth Games 2026, India has suffered a major setback, as field hockey will not be part of the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The Indian hockey teams have won six medals so far in these games.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

commonwealth games 2026
Field hockey will not be part of the Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. According to sources, hockey will not be included in the next Commonwealth Games, and the organisers will make an official announcement soon. If this happens, it will be a major blow to India, as the Indian hockey teams have won a total of six medals, including three silver medals by the men’s team and one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal by the women’s team, in these games so far.

Only 10 sports will be included instead of 19

As the organising committee has already informed, only 10 sports will be included in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, compared to 19 sports in the 2022 Birmingham Games. A report published a month ago stated that shooting will also not be part of the 2026 Games, and there is uncertainty over the inclusion of wrestling and cricket.

Hockey has been part of the games since 1998

Field hockey has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998, and the Australian men’s and women’s teams have dominated the sport. The Australian men’s team has won seven gold medals (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022) in these games. Meanwhile, the women’s team has won four gold medals and one silver and one bronze medal. The Indian men’s team has lost to Australia in the finals in 2010, 2014, and 2022, and has had to settle for silver medals. The women’s team won its only gold medal in 2002, and won silver and bronze medals in 2006 and 2022, respectively.

India had won a total of 61 medals in the Birmingham Games

In the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India won a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold medals. Indians won the most medals in wrestling (12), weightlifting (10), athletics (8), boxing, and table tennis (7 each).

News / Sports / Other Sports / Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

