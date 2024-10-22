Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Only 10 sports will be included instead of 19 As the organising committee has already informed, only 10 sports will be included in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, compared to 19 sports in the 2022 Birmingham Games. A report published a month ago stated that shooting will also not be part of the 2026 Games, and there is uncertainty over the inclusion of wrestling and cricket.

Hockey has been part of the games since 1998 Field hockey has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998, and the Australian men’s and women’s teams have dominated the sport. The Australian men’s team has won seven gold medals (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022) in these games. Meanwhile, the women’s team has won four gold medals and one silver and one bronze medal. The Indian men’s team has lost to Australia in the finals in 2010, 2014, and 2022, and has had to settle for silver medals. The women’s team won its only gold medal in 2002, and won silver and bronze medals in 2006 and 2022, respectively.