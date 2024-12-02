scriptIndian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson | Latest News | Patrika News
Other Sports

Indian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson

Neeraj Goyat wants to fight Jack Paul: In professional boxing,

New DelhiDec 02, 2024 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

Neeraj Goyat wants to fight Jack Paul: The recent fight between 56-year-old legendary boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jack Paul in America (Texas) was quite popular. Jack Paul won the fight. During this fight, 33-year-old Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat also made headlines and gave a strong performance, defeating Brazil’s Vhinderon Nunes.
Neeraj Goyat, a resident of Haryana, now dreams of stepping into the ring against 27-year-old Jack Paul.

I want to settle scores with Jack

Neeraj said, “I have an old desire to settle scores with Jack Paul. He has often teased me on social media and publicly humiliated me. He was constantly harassing me online, and when I responded, he asked me to come to Puerto Rico. I accepted his challenge, went there, and we had a bit of a debate, but I desire to defeat him in the ring.

Bringing American boxing culture to India

The Indian boxer said, “I got the opportunity to share the stage with great boxers like Mike Tyson, which is an honour for me. After that, I started dreaming of bringing American boxing culture to India. I have started working in this direction.

Increased weight by 9 kg for the fight

Neeraj revealed that he had to gain 9 kg of weight to fight in America. He said, “My weight was 63 kg for a match last March, but for this fight, I needed to weigh 74 kg. So, I gained 9 kg in about 50 days.”

News / Sports / Other Sports / Indian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson

