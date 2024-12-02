Indian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson

Neeraj Goyat, a resident of Haryana, now dreams of stepping into the ring against 27-year-old Jack Paul. I want to settle scores with Jack Neeraj said, “I have an old desire to settle scores with Jack Paul. He has often teased me on social media and publicly humiliated me. He was constantly harassing me online, and when I responded, he asked me to come to Puerto Rico. I accepted his challenge, went there, and we had a bit of a debate, but I desire to defeat him in the ring.

Bringing American boxing culture to India The Indian boxer said, “I got the opportunity to share the stage with great boxers like Mike Tyson, which is an honour for me. After that, I started dreaming of bringing American boxing culture to India. I have started working in this direction.