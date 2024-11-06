Mansi-Monica, including these four young Indian women wrestlers, can wave the country’s flag in the Los Angeles Olympics

Mansi Ahlawat 23-year-old Mansi has recently won the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship, making headlines. She performed exceptionally well in the 59 kg weight category. She finished fifth in the Asian Championship last year and has been continuously improving her performance since then. Mansi has already started preparing for the Olympics and is expected to qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

Monica 20-year-old Monica from Haryana won the bronze medal in the 65 kg category at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship last year and again this year in the 68 kg category. Monica has also won the silver medal at the Under-20 Asian Championship. At this age, she is defeating wrestlers senior to her on the mat, which speaks volumes about her capabilities.

Pushpa Yadav Pushpa Yadav from Gorakhpur participates in the 59 kg weight category. The 22-year-old young wrestler won the gold medal at the Under-23 Asian Championship and finished fifth at the Senior Asian Championship. Pushpa has consistently won medals in the Cadet National Tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The way she is improving her performance suggests that she will be successful in qualifying for the Olympics.