Mansi-Monica, including these four young Indian women wrestlers, can wave the country’s flag in the Los Angeles Olympics

Young women wrestlers Mansi Ahlawat, Monica, Pushpa Yadav, and Harshita Mor have raised hopes with their performances that they can also wave the country’s flag in the Olympics. Let’s take a look at these future star wrestlers.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Geeta, and Babita Phogat have given Indian women wrestlers a special identity worldwide. Sakshi won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, inspiring many young women wrestlers. Although Vinesh was disqualified before winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, her spirit has raised hopes in the minds of every young women wrestler that they can also wave the country’s flag in the Olympics. Now, the next generation of Indian women wrestlers is preparing, including Mansi Ahlawat, Monica, Pushpa Yadav, and Harshita Mor, who have impressed with their performances. Let’s take a look at these future star wrestlers…

Mansi Ahlawat

23-year-old Mansi has recently won the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship, making headlines. She performed exceptionally well in the 59 kg weight category. She finished fifth in the Asian Championship last year and has been continuously improving her performance since then. Mansi has already started preparing for the Olympics and is expected to qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

Monica

20-year-old Monica from Haryana won the bronze medal in the 65 kg category at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship last year and again this year in the 68 kg category. Monica has also won the silver medal at the Under-20 Asian Championship. At this age, she is defeating wrestlers senior to her on the mat, which speaks volumes about her capabilities.

Pushpa Yadav

Pushpa Yadav from Gorakhpur participates in the 59 kg weight category. The 22-year-old young wrestler won the gold medal at the Under-23 Asian Championship and finished fifth at the Senior Asian Championship. Pushpa has consistently won medals in the Cadet National Tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The way she is improving her performance suggests that she will be successful in qualifying for the Olympics.

Harshita Mor

Harshita is just 18 years old and has won the silver medal in the 72 kg weight category at the Senior Asian Championship this year. She had won the bronze medal at the Under-23 World Championship and gold medals at the Under-20 and Under-23 Asian Championships last year, raising hopes.

