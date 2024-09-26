scriptParis Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history | Latest News | Patrika News
Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar has created history by winning the silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics. He jumped 2.04 meters, which is his best jump this season.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:19 am

Patrika Desk

Nishad Kumar
India’s high jumper Nishad Kumar has won another medal for India by winning the silver medal at the Paris Paralympics. The high jumper from Himachal Pradesh has won the silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event. He jumped 2.04 meters, which is his best jump this season. Nishad tried to touch the 2.08-meter mark but failed in all three attempts.
Meanwhile, the USA’s Roderick Townsend jumped 2.16 meters to win the gold medal, which is equal to the world record he set in 2023.

Only Two Athletes Crossed 2.0 Meters

In the Paris Paralympics, Nishad and Roderick were the only two athletes who crossed the 2.00-meter mark, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the gold medal with their best jumps of the season. Both athletes failed in their first attempt at 2.08 meters, but the American star cleared it in his second attempt to win the gold medal. Nishad, who gave his best performance, also failed in his second attempt at 2.08 meters and had to settle for the silver medal.

Ram Pal Finished 7th

Another Indian athlete, Ram Pal, who participated in the event, failed to make a mark at the Paris Paralympics. He finished 7th with a jump of 1.95 meters, which is equal to his personal best performance.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Other Sports

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

News

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

2 weeks ago

Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Badminton Teams Announced

Other Sports

Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Badminton Teams Announced

2 weeks ago

Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history

Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history

2 weeks ago

Trending Sports News

चार किमी का सफर…पग-पग पर जाम-रेलमपेल, ट्रैफिक में पिस रहा हर कोई

जयपुर

चार किमी का सफर…पग-पग पर जाम-रेलमपेल, ट्रैफिक में पिस रहा हर कोई

in 38 minutes

Ind vs Ban, 1st T20: डेब्यू करते ही मयंक यादव ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज

क्रिकेट

Ind vs Ban, 1st T20: डेब्यू करते ही मयंक यादव ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज

2 hours ago

IND vs BAN 1st T20: ग्वालियर में चारों खाने चित्त हुई बांग्लादेश, सूर्या-संजू की धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी से 12 ओवर में खेल खत्म

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN 1st T20: ग्वालियर में चारों खाने चित्त हुई बांग्लादेश, सूर्या-संजू की धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी से 12 ओवर में खेल खत्म

3 hours ago

IND vs BAN: ओपनिंग करते ही गरजा संजू सैमसन का बल्ला, ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी कर की आलोचकों की बोलती बंद

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN: ओपनिंग करते ही गरजा संजू सैमसन का बल्ला, ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी कर की आलोचकों की बोलती बंद

3 hours ago

IND vs BAN 1st T20: सूर्याकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा जोस बटलर का रिकॉर्ड, ग्वालियर में बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों की उड़ाई धज्जियां

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN 1st T20: सूर्याकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा जोस बटलर का रिकॉर्ड, ग्वालियर में बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों की उड़ाई धज्जियां

3 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.