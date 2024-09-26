Paris Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump T47, creates history

Meanwhile, the USA’s Roderick Townsend jumped 2.16 meters to win the gold medal, which is equal to the world record he set in 2023. Only Two Athletes Crossed 2.0 Meters In the Paris Paralympics, Nishad and Roderick were the only two athletes who crossed the 2.00-meter mark, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the gold medal with their best jumps of the season. Both athletes failed in their first attempt at 2.08 meters, but the American star cleared it in his second attempt to win the gold medal. Nishad, who gave his best performance, also failed in his second attempt at 2.08 meters and had to settle for the silver medal.

Ram Pal Finished 7th Another Indian athlete, Ram Pal, who participated in the event, failed to make a mark at the Paris Paralympics. He finished 7th with a jump of 1.95 meters, which is equal to his personal best performance.