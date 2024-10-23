scriptPKL 2024: UP Yoddha defeats Bengaluru Bulls by 21 points, Surinder Gill and Bharat shine | Latest News | Patrika News
PKL 2024: UP Yoddha defeats Bengaluru Bulls by 21 points, Surinder Gill and Bharat shine

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2024: With outstanding performances from Surinder Gill (17 points) and Bharat (14 points), UP Yoddha defeated Bengaluru Bulls by 57-36 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday in the 10th match of the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is UP’s second consecutive win of the season, while the Bulls suffered their third consecutive defeat.
UP’s defence was impressive, with Sumit scoring a High-5. Pardeep Narwal, the record-breaker, scored 16 points with a Super-10 for the Bulls, but it was not enough. Jatin (9 points) supported him well, but their team failed miserably in raiding.
In the first four minutes, UP took a 7-4 lead. Then, they doubled their lead by hunting down Pardeep. Their defenders then caught Ajinkya. The Bulls got a Super Tackle opportunity but Bharat’s hunt helped them earn two crucial points.
The score was 10-7. The Bulls still had a Super Tackle opportunity, but this time, Surinder did not make any mistakes and helped UP take a 15-9 lead. After the All-In, Bharat’s Super Raid doubled UP’s lead. Bharat and UP maintained their dominance, and the Bulls were All-Out again, with UP taking a 25-10 lead.
After the All-In, UP’s defence sent their former teammate Pardeep packing in the first raid itself. He was revived in the next raid. Pardeep then scored two points. However, the Bulls’ defence could not stop UP’s raiders. Pardeep scored a point in the next raid, and Gill equalized with a two-point raid. In the meantime, Sumit caught Pardeep, dealing a blow to the Bulls. By the end of the first half, the score was 33-15 in UP’s favour.
After the break, Surinder completed his Super-10. Ajinkya was scoring points for the Bulls, but the situation was not changing. UP’s lead was more than double.

Pardeep’s Super Raid brought the Bulls back into the game. Bharat had also completed his Super-10. Then, Gill scored two points, making the score 38-21. In the meantime, the Bulls scored two points, putting UP in a Super Tackle situation, but Gill helped them escape.
Bharat scored two points in the defence, putting the Bulls in a Super Tackle situation again. Now, their lead had increased to 20 points. In the meantime, Pardeep completed his Super-10, but he could not save his team from an All-Out, and UP almost sealed their win with a 49-28 lead.
Pardeep then scored three points in two raids, pushing UP towards an All-Out, but Sahul and Sumit foiled the attempt with a Super Tackle. Then, UP’s defence caught Pardeep again, formally sealing their team’s win.

