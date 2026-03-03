PV Sindhu Returns Home from Dubai Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Expresses Gratitude

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu (Photo – BFI)
PV Sindhu, Israel-Iran War: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has returned to India after withdrawing her name from the All England Championship. Sindhu was stranded in Dubai with her Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama some time ago, but on Tuesday, Sindhu informed about her safe return home on social media.
PV Sindhu wrote on social media platform 'X', "Safe return home in Bangalore. The last few days have been very difficult and uncertain, but I am truly grateful to be back home. Heartfelt thanks to the amazing ground team, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and everyone who came forward and took such good care of us during this difficult time. This empathy and professionalism mean more than words. For now, it's time to rest, reset, and decide the next steps."
The situation in Dubai is not normal due to the ongoing war between America-Israel, and Iran. Because of this, Sindhu is not participating in the All England. She will participate in the Swiss Open next week. Before this, Sindhu had informed about being stranded in Dubai through social media, writing on X, "This difficulty is increasing, and the situation is becoming more frightening with every hour. A few hours ago, an explosion occurred near where we were hiding at the airport. My coach had to flee the place quickly as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was a very stressful and frightening moment for all of us."
She wrote, "We are all safe now, and due to the continuous efforts of the Dubai airport staff and Dubai authorities, we have been moved to a safer place. Special thanks to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their tremendous support and continuous help in keeping us safe. We are waiting for things to get better." PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the All England Championship in 2021 but has never won the tournament. Last year, her journey ended in the first round itself.
