Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live

Today, Wednesday, 20 November, India will face China in the final. Indian captain Salima Tete stated that the team will take to the field with full confidence. She remarked, “We have learned a lot from the semifinal. We will refine our strategy and strengthen every aspect. Our sole aim in the final is to win with true sportsmanship.”

Before the match begins, here’s when and where you can watch it live. When will the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match be played? The India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Wednesday, November 20.

At what time will the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match start on November 20? The India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will start at 4:45 pm Indian time on November 20.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match? The live broadcast of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.