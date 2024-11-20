scriptWomen’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live | Women&#39;s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live | Latest News | Patrika News
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final India vs China: The Indian women’s hockey team will play the title match against China today, Wednesday, November 20. Know when and where you can watch the match live?

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 12:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final India vs China: The Indian women’s hockey team has made it to the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 by defeating Japan 2-0 in the semifinal at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Both goals were scored by Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami in the last quarter.
Today, Wednesday, 20 November, India will face China in the final. Indian captain Salima Tete stated that the team will take to the field with full confidence. She remarked, “We have learned a lot from the semifinal. We will refine our strategy and strengthen every aspect. Our sole aim in the final is to win with true sportsmanship.”
Before the match begins, here’s when and where you can watch it live.

When will the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match be played?

The India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Wednesday, November 20.

At what time will the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match start on November 20?

The India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will start at 4:45 pm Indian time on November 20.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match?

The live broadcast of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs China Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

