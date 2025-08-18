Fastag Annual Pass Unavailable if Linked to Chassis Number: New Update

1- The annual pass is available only on the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app and the NHAI website.

2- After verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated Fastag, the pass will be activated. After successful verification, a payment of ₹3000 must be made through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI website. The pass will be activated upon payment.

3- If the car already has a Fastag, correctly affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, linked to a valid registration number, and not blacklisted, then a new Fastag does not need to be purchased.

4- If the Fastag is linked only to the chassis number, the pass will not be issued. Updating the vehicle registration number (VRN) is mandatory.

5- The annual pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways. It is not valid on state highways and national highways under the jurisdiction of state governments.

6- The annual pass is valid for one year or 200 trips (whichever comes first). After that, it will automatically revert to a regular Fastag. To continue the benefits, another annual pass of ₹3,000 will need to be purchased.

7- This is only for private cars/jeeps/vans. For commercial vehicles, the pass will be deactivated. The pass is non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle on which the Fastag is affixed.