Fastag Annual Pass Unavailable if Linked to Chassis Number: New Update

Fastag New Update: Private vehicle owners using Fastags on National Highways and Expressways are facing difficulties due to a lack of awareness regarding the rules and regulations. The central government, in its June advisory on annual passes, clarified that only those private cars with Fastags purchased using the registered vehicle number will be eligible for the annual pass benefits.
Many vehicle owners obtain temporary numbers after purchasing a car while waiting for their preferred number plates. Instead of getting a Fastag with the temporary number, they opt for a Fastag linked to the chassis number. While this Fastag functions normally, the central government, when announcing the annual Fastag pass scheme, clearly stated that the annual pass facility would not be available for Fastags linked to the chassis number. People did not pay attention to the advisory issued by the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and are now unable to avail themselves of this scheme.
1- The annual pass is available only on the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app and the NHAI website.
2- After verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated Fastag, the pass will be activated. After successful verification, a payment of ₹3000 must be made through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI website. The pass will be activated upon payment.
3- If the car already has a Fastag, correctly affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, linked to a valid registration number, and not blacklisted, then a new Fastag does not need to be purchased.
4- If the Fastag is linked only to the chassis number, the pass will not be issued. Updating the vehicle registration number (VRN) is mandatory.
5- The annual pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways. It is not valid on state highways and national highways under the jurisdiction of state governments.
6- The annual pass is valid for one year or 200 trips (whichever comes first). After that, it will automatically revert to a regular Fastag. To continue the benefits, another annual pass of ₹3,000 will need to be purchased.
7- This is only for private cars/jeeps/vans. For commercial vehicles, the pass will be deactivated. The pass is non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle on which the Fastag is affixed.
Private car owners whose Fastags are linked to the chassis number and wish to obtain an annual pass should first link their Fastag to the vehicle registration number instead of the chassis number. After this, there will be no difficulty in obtaining the annual pass, and it will function correctly.