Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patrika Special

Fastag Annual Pass Unavailable if Linked to Chassis Number: New Update

Vehicle drivers should be aware of the new Fastag update. If you require an annual Fastag pass, you need to understand the central government's advisory. Importantly, if your Fastag is linked to the chassis number, the annual pass facility will not be available. Find out what to do in such a situation.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Loose FASTag
NHAI's (Image Source: Patrika)

Fastag New Update: Private vehicle owners using Fastags on National Highways and Expressways are facing difficulties due to a lack of awareness regarding the rules and regulations. The central government, in its June advisory on annual passes, clarified that only those private cars with Fastags purchased using the registered vehicle number will be eligible for the annual pass benefits.

Ignoring NHAI's Advisory

Many vehicle owners obtain temporary numbers after purchasing a car while waiting for their preferred number plates. Instead of getting a Fastag with the temporary number, they opt for a Fastag linked to the chassis number. While this Fastag functions normally, the central government, when announcing the annual Fastag pass scheme, clearly stated that the annual pass facility would not be available for Fastags linked to the chassis number. People did not pay attention to the advisory issued by the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and are now unable to avail themselves of this scheme.

Understanding the Fastag Pass Application Process

1- The annual pass is available only on the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app and the NHAI website.
2- After verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated Fastag, the pass will be activated. After successful verification, a payment of ₹3000 must be made through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI website. The pass will be activated upon payment.
3- If the car already has a Fastag, correctly affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, linked to a valid registration number, and not blacklisted, then a new Fastag does not need to be purchased.
4- If the Fastag is linked only to the chassis number, the pass will not be issued. Updating the vehicle registration number (VRN) is mandatory.
5- The annual pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways. It is not valid on state highways and national highways under the jurisdiction of state governments.
6- The annual pass is valid for one year or 200 trips (whichever comes first). After that, it will automatically revert to a regular Fastag. To continue the benefits, another annual pass of ₹3,000 will need to be purchased.
7- This is only for private cars/jeeps/vans. For commercial vehicles, the pass will be deactivated. The pass is non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle on which the Fastag is affixed.

Action for those with Chassis Number-linked Fastags

Private car owners whose Fastags are linked to the chassis number and wish to obtain an annual pass should first link their Fastag to the vehicle registration number instead of the chassis number. After this, there will be no difficulty in obtaining the annual pass, and it will function correctly.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 04:23 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Fastag Annual Pass Unavailable if Linked to Chassis Number: New Update
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.