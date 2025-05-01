Ajmer Hotel Fire: One Dead, Three Injured

According to reports, a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Diggi Bazaar, Ajmer, on Thursday morning, resulting in one fatality. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operations are currently underway.

A child, a woman, and a man were rescued from a hotel room; all three were found unconscious. Administrative Officials at the Scene Upon receiving reports of the hotel fire, municipal corporation officials, the fire brigade, and administrative officials arrived at the scene. Senior police officials also reached the location immediately after receiving the news. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. A large crowd has gathered at the scene.