Ajmer Hotel Fire: One Dead, Three Injured

Ajmer News: A fire broke out in a hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Thursday morning, causing panic. One young man died in the intense blaze.

May 01, 2025 / 11:04 am

Patrika Desk

Ajmer: A fire broke out in a hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Thursday morning, causing panic. One young man died in the devastating fire. Three people were rescued unconscious from the hotel and immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.
According to reports, a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Diggi Bazaar, Ajmer, on Thursday morning, resulting in one fatality. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operations are currently underway.
A child, a woman, and a man were rescued from a hotel room; all three were found unconscious.

Administrative Officials at the Scene

Upon receiving reports of the hotel fire, municipal corporation officials, the fire brigade, and administrative officials arrived at the scene. Senior police officials also reached the location immediately after receiving the news. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. A large crowd has gathered at the scene.
It is reported that the fire initially started in one hotel room and quickly spread to several others. This caused panic among the hotel staff and guests, who were seen fleeing to safety.

