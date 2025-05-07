scriptRajasthan on High Alert: Schools Closed, Exams Postponed in Four Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan on High Alert: Schools Closed, Exams Postponed in Four Districts

Following airstrikes on Pakistan, the administration has declared a school holiday.

May 07, 2025 / 10:41 am

Patrika Desk

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has conducted air strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following this, a high alert has been issued in all border areas of Rajasthan. Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Jodhpur until 12 noon. The administration has also declared a holiday for government and private schools in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar, with exams scheduled for today also cancelled. Government employees have been instructed not to leave their headquarters.
Meanwhile, District Collector Tina Dabi stated that all government and private schools in the district have been declared closed for the day (Wednesday) due to national security concerns. Exams scheduled for today have also been postponed.
Jaisalmer Additional District Collector Parsa Ram stated that all government and private schools in the district have been declared closed due to national security concerns. He further explained that this decision was taken in light of national security.
Following the air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, the BSF, the first line of defence in Barmer, has been put on high alert. Local authorities are vigilant regarding internal security and have appealed to the public to remain calm. The Indian Air Force destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, 100 kilometres from Khajuwala and Anupgarh, by launching missiles. This has led to an alert due to the possibility of retaliatory action.
Following news of the air strikes, celebrations broke out early in the morning. Hundreds of young people burst firecrackers in the main square of the city. Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai… Pakistan Murdabad” were raised. It should be noted that the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindur’. This has been confirmed by the Pakistani army itself.

