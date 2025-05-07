Rajasthan on High Alert: Schools Closed, Exams Postponed in Four Districts

Meanwhile, District Collector Tina Dabi stated that all government and private schools in the district have been declared closed for the day (Wednesday) due to national security concerns. Exams scheduled for today have also been postponed.

Following the air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, the BSF, the first line of defence in Barmer, has been put on high alert. Local authorities are vigilant regarding internal security and have appealed to the public to remain calm. The Indian Air Force destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, 100 kilometres from Khajuwala and Anupgarh, by launching missiles. This has led to an alert due to the possibility of retaliatory action.