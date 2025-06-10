DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

Significance of the Position The Deputy Chief of Army Staff is a highly significant position in the Indian Army. It is considered the second most senior responsibility after the Army Chief. The officer holding this position is responsible for military operations, strategy formulation, administrative management, and liaison with the Ministry of Defence. All operational verticals of the army report to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Security), making this position strategically crucial.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has been elevated to the office of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy). All the operational verticals of the Indian Army report to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Security). Lt Gen Ghai will continue to hold the charge of Director General of Military…

Key Role in Pahalgam Attack Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai was the face of the Indian Army during the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He provided regular briefings on the situation. At that time, Pakistan's DGMO also contacted Ghai requesting a halt to the army's retaliatory action.

Salary Increase According to the Seventh Pay Commission, the basic salary of officers holding senior positions like DGMO ranges from ₹1,82,200 to ₹2,24,100 per month. After the promotion, the salary of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff is fixed at ₹2,25,000 per month, which is a capped amount. However, including various allowances, the total salary could range from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh per month.