National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, has been promoted.

BharatJun 10, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai (Image Courtesy – IANS)

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai: Senior Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has received a significant promotion. He has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Security). Lt Gen Ghai’s appointment follows the success of Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Army destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This promotion is reportedly in recognition of his efficiency and strategic leadership. He will continue to hold his current position as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Significance of the Position

The Deputy Chief of Army Staff is a highly significant position in the Indian Army. It is considered the second most senior responsibility after the Army Chief. The officer holding this position is responsible for military operations, strategy formulation, administrative management, and liaison with the Ministry of Defence. All operational verticals of the army report to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Security), making this position strategically crucial.

Key Role in Pahalgam Attack

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai was the face of the Indian Army during the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He provided regular briefings on the situation. At that time, Pakistan’s DGMO also contacted Ghai requesting a halt to the army’s retaliatory action.

Salary Increase

According to the Seventh Pay Commission, the basic salary of officers holding senior positions like DGMO ranges from ₹1,82,200 to ₹2,24,100 per month. After the promotion, the salary of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff is fixed at ₹2,25,000 per month, which is a capped amount. However, including various allowances, the total salary could range from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh per month.

Experience and Contributions

Rajiv Ghai has served as the Commander of the Chinar Corps (15th Corps) based in Srinagar, and several successful operations took place under his leadership. His strategic acumen and operational leadership are the reasons behind this significant promotion. This appointment is considered a crucial step towards enhancing balance and efficiency within the Indian Army’s structure.

