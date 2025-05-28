Mock Drill in Four Border States: Is Something Big Brewing?

Mock Drill in Four States A mock drill will be held on Thursday, 29 May, in four states bordering Pakistan: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The public has been advised to remain vigilant. The drill will take place in the evening across all four states.
Is Something Big About to Happen? The sudden decision to conduct a mock drill in the four states bordering Pakistan is somewhat surprising. This naturally raises questions: is something big about to happen? Is India preparing for a major action against Pakistan? It is worth noting that a similar mock drill was conducted on 7 May, and early that morning, the Indian army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, destroying nine terrorist bases and killing over 100 terrorists.