Mock Drill in Four Border States: Is Something Big Brewing?

Mock Drill in Four States A mock drill will be held on Thursday, 29 May, in four states bordering Pakistan: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The public has been advised to remain vigilant. The drill will take place in the evening across all four states.

#BREAKING: A mock drill will be held tomorrow evening in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab pic.twitter.com/eIAcHEUcIX — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025 Is Something Big About to Happen? The sudden decision to conduct a mock drill in the four states bordering Pakistan is somewhat surprising. This naturally raises questions: is something big about to happen? Is India preparing for a major action against Pakistan? It is worth noting that a similar mock drill was conducted on 7 May, and early that morning, the Indian army launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, destroying nine terrorist bases and killing over 100 terrorists.