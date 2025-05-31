Operation Shield: Mock Drills Across Border States Today, Pakistan on Edge

Where and When will the Mock Drill and Blackout Take Place? The mock drill and blackout under ‘Operation Shield’ will be held today in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations for the mock drill are complete, and it will commence at 5 pm today. The blackout will follow at 8 pm, with power being switched off and sirens sounding. This blackout will last for 15 minutes. Local administrations in these states have made the necessary preparations.

Pakistan in Upheaval The announcement of the mock drill and blackout in states bordering the India-Pakistan border has caused consternation in Pakistan. There is an atmosphere of fear, with speculation about a potential major event. This uncertainty has reportedly caused concern within the Pakistani government and military. It is noteworthy that a similar mock drill and blackout took place on 7 May. On that same day, early in the morning, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and eliminating over 100 terrorists.