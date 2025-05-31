scriptOperation Shield: Mock Drills Across Border States Today, Pakistan on Edge | Latest News | Patrika News
Operation Shield: Mock Drills Across Border States Today, Pakistan on Edge

A mock drill accompanied by a blackout will be conducted today in Indian states bordering Pakistan. The drill and blackout were initially scheduled for 29 May but were postponed following a government order.

May 31, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

A mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Shield’ will be conducted today, Saturday, 31 May, in Indian states bordering Pakistan. A previous drill scheduled for 29 May, which was to include a blackout, was postponed following a government order. The Indian government had announced the mock drill in states bordering Pakistan on 29 May, considering civil defence preparedness, but later decided to postpone it. Today’s mock drill will also include a blackout.

Where and When will the Mock Drill and Blackout Take Place?

The mock drill and blackout under ‘Operation Shield’ will be held today in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations for the mock drill are complete, and it will commence at 5 pm today. The blackout will follow at 8 pm, with power being switched off and sirens sounding. This blackout will last for 15 minutes. Local administrations in these states have made the necessary preparations.

Pakistan in Upheaval

The announcement of the mock drill and blackout in states bordering the India-Pakistan border has caused consternation in Pakistan. There is an atmosphere of fear, with speculation about a potential major event. This uncertainty has reportedly caused concern within the Pakistani government and military. It is noteworthy that a similar mock drill and blackout took place on 7 May. On that same day, early in the morning, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Why are Mock Drills and Blackouts Necessary?

The necessity of mock drills and blackouts is a valid question. These exercises are crucial to assess the speed and effectiveness of public and administrative response to emergencies like attacks or warfare. They help determine how quickly people can react, protect themselves, and reach safety or shelter. A blackout, involving the temporary shutdown of power across an area, simulates the conditions of an attack, making it more difficult for an enemy to operate in the dark. Practicing this scenario is essential for emergency preparedness.
