Asim Munir Spits Venom Against India, Says – ‘India Should Not Be Under Any Misconception…’

There is a state of tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and clashes frequently occur on the border between the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters. Regarding the tense situation between the two countries, Munir has made it clear that the Taliban has only two options: to improve relations with Pakistan or to support the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). If the Taliban chooses the TTP, peace between the two countries cannot be achieved. Munir unequivocally stated that it would be in the Taliban's best interest to choose the option of improving relations with Pakistan.