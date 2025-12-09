9 December 2025,

Pakistan

Asim Munir Spits Venom Against India, Says – ‘India Should Not Be Under Any Misconception…’

Asim Munir recently became the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan. As soon as he became the COAS, Munir started spewing venom against India.

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

Asim Munir

Pakistan's Army Chief and Field Marshal Asim Munir has recently been appointed as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Munir's appointment as CDF became possible after the 27th constitutional amendment in Pakistan, which was passed on November 12. He has now become the chief of the Pakistani Army, Air Force, and Navy. Immediately after becoming CDF, Munir started spewing venom against India.

Munir was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' at the military headquarters for his appointment to the CDF post. Following this, Munir addressed Pakistani army officials, stating, "Pakistan is a peaceful country, but we will not let anyone test our territorial integrity or sovereignty. India should not be under any misconception, because if it does anything against Pakistan, we will give them a stern response."

Munir's Clear Stance on Tensions with Afghanistan

There is a state of tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and clashes frequently occur on the border between the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters. Regarding the tense situation between the two countries, Munir has made it clear that the Taliban has only two options: to improve relations with Pakistan or to support the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). If the Taliban chooses the TTP, peace between the two countries cannot be achieved. Munir unequivocally stated that it would be in the Taliban's best interest to choose the option of improving relations with Pakistan.

#IndiaPakistanConflict
