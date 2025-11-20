Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with 350% tariff threat

Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire (Photo - ANI)
Tensions between India and Pakistan significantly escalated following the 'Pahalgam Terrorist Attack' and 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan launched missiles and drones at India, which were shot down by the Indian Army, and also carried out airstrikes on Pakistani military installations, causing substantial damage to Pakistan. Later, at Pakistan's plea, India agreed to a ceasefire. However, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has not shied away from taking credit for stopping the war between India and Pakistan. Trump has done this on several occasions, and now he has done it once again.
US President Trump recently claimed once again that he stopped a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. On Wednesday, during the US-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, Trump once again took credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, fabricating a new narrative. Trump stated that he threatened both countries with a 350% tariff, after which India and Pakistan agreed to stop the war.
Trump has claimed more than 60 times that he was the one who stopped the India-Pakistan war, using tariffs and trade deals for this purpose. However, this claim has been rejected by India. When Trump first made this claim, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement saying that no third party had any role in the ceasefire. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also clarified that the war between India and Pakistan stopped through mutual dialogue and no third party was involved. PM Modi had also made this clear during a phone conversation with Trump. DGMO of the Pakistani Army, Kashif Abdullah, had also admitted that Pakistan had directly negotiated with India for the ceasefire, not through any third party.
