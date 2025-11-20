Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with 350% tariff threat

Trump has claimed more than 60 times that he was the one who stopped the India-Pakistan war, using tariffs and trade deals for this purpose. However, this claim has been rejected by India. When Trump first made this claim, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement saying that no third party had any role in the ceasefire. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also clarified that the war between India and Pakistan stopped through mutual dialogue and no third party was involved. PM Modi had also made this clear during a phone conversation with Trump. DGMO of the Pakistani Army, Kashif Abdullah, had also admitted that Pakistan had directly negotiated with India for the ceasefire, not through any third party.