Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with 350% tariff threat

Donald Trump has once again taken credit for stopping the India-Pakistan war, but this time he has narrated a different story. What is the whole matter? Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire (Photo - ANI)

Tensions between India and Pakistan significantly escalated following the 'Pahalgam Terrorist Attack' and 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan launched missiles and drones at India, which were shot down by the Indian Army, and also carried out airstrikes on Pakistani military installations, causing substantial damage to Pakistan. Later, at Pakistan's plea, India agreed to a ceasefire. However, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has not shied away from taking credit for stopping the war between India and Pakistan. Trump has done this on several occasions, and now he has done it once again.

Trump's Claim – "War Stopped After Threat of 350% Tariff"

US President Trump recently claimed once again that he stopped a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. On Wednesday, during the US-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, Trump once again took credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, fabricating a new narrative. Trump stated that he threatened both countries with a 350% tariff, after which India and Pakistan agreed to stop the war.

India Has Already Rejected Trump's Claim

Trump has claimed more than 60 times that he was the one who stopped the India-Pakistan war, using tariffs and trade deals for this purpose. However, this claim has been rejected by India. When Trump first made this claim, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement saying that no third party had any role in the ceasefire. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also clarified that the war between India and Pakistan stopped through mutual dialogue and no third party was involved. PM Modi had also made this clear during a phone conversation with Trump. DGMO of the Pakistani Army, Kashif Abdullah, had also admitted that Pakistan had directly negotiated with India for the ceasefire, not through any third party.

#IndiaPakistanConflict
Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with 350% tariff threat

Indian soldiers

Indian Army Foils Terrorist Infiltration Attempt in Uri, One Soldier Killed

Indian fighter jets

India's Three-Day Air Force Exercise Raises Pakistan Tensions

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

Operation Shield: Mock Drills Across Border States Today, Pakistan on Edge

Mock Drill

Mock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan

Mock drill

Mock Drill in Four Border States: Is Something Big Brewing?

Terrorist attacks in India

20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks: India Condemns Pakistan at UN

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

India Pakistan Conflict

Operation Sindoor

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 02:46 pm

English News / World / Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with 350% tariff threat

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Meta to Block Instagram and Facebook Accounts for Under-16s in Australia from December 4

World

Russia Unleashes Devastating Barrage on Ukraine, Firing 470 Drones and 48 Missiles, Killing 25

Russia attacks Ukraine overnight
World

Viral Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Shoots Over 1,500 Feet High

Kilauea volcano's lava
World

Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

Karachi traffic police issuing fine
World

China breaks silence on Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, speaks on relations with Bangladesh

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.