25 December 2025,

Thursday

World

Tarique Rahman, son of former PM Khaleda Zia, files nomination papers to contest elections before becoming a voter, returning to Bangladesh after 17 years

Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh after 17 years. He is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a leader of the BNP. His return is expected to bring about a change in Bangladesh's politics.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Image: IANS

The acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, returned to the country on Thursday after a 17-year absence.

It is believed that Tarique's return may lead to a new political turn in Bangladesh. Rahman, along with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, returned from London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

Crowd Gathers for Rahman's Return

The flight had stopped in Sylhet before heading to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Upon learning of Rahman's return, a large crowd gathered near the airport and on the 300-foot road.

Supporters from across the country had gathered at the airport since morning, filling the entire area with a sea of people. BNP party workers had made extensive arrangements to welcome their acting chief.

How Officials Controlled the Crowd?

Meanwhile, to control the crowd, airport authorities imposed a 24-hour ban on visitors at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport prior to Rahman's arrival.

In a statement, officials said the restriction would be in effect from 6:00 PM on December 24 to 6:00 PM on December 25.

During this period, only passengers with valid tickets and passports would be allowed entry into the airport. All other visitors and accompanying persons would be barred from entering the airport premises.

What Did the Interim Government Say?

The interim government of Bangladesh is also taking necessary steps for the security of the BNP's acting chairman. According to Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor of the interim government, the government has welcomed Rahman's return to the country.

He stated that security preparations are being completed in coordination with the BNP, and officials are working to fulfill all requests made by the party.

Tight Security Arrangements

Alam said at a press conference on Wednesday that the government is making every effort to ensure adequate security. It was also reported on Wednesday that after his return, Rahman would attend a small welcome reception organised by the party on the 300-foot road.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP Standing Committee and convener of the Tarique Homecoming Committee, said that the acting chairman would deliver a short speech at the event on the 300-foot road. Following this, he would visit Evercare Hospital and later proceed to his residence on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka.

Rahman to Register as Voter on December 27

Salahuddin Ahmed also informed that during his visit, Rahman would also register himself as a voter on December 27.

He mentioned that the election offices would be open on Saturday, allowing Rahman to complete the necessary formalities. This includes obtaining a National Identity Card.

Meanwhile, nomination forms have already been submitted for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman in Bogura for the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12. Tarique Rahman has filed his nomination form to contest from the Bogura-6 constituency.

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 02:11 pm

