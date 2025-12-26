26 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Indian Student Shot Dead Near University Campus in Toronto

Indian Killed in Canada: A 20-year-old Indian student, Shivank Awasthi, was shot dead near a university campus in Toronto. Police are calling it the 41st homicide of the year.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Indian student murdered in Canada (Photo: X/Toronto Police)

A wave of fear has once again gripped Canada's Toronto city following the murder of a person of Indian origin. Shivank Avasthi, a 20-year-old Indian student, was shot dead near the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus on Tuesday (December 23). Toronto Police have described the incident as the city's 41st homicide this year and have appealed to the public for help in locating the suspects.

Accused Fled the Scene

According to the police, a team responding to a report of an 'unknown problem' in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area at approximately 3:34 PM on Tuesday found Shivank Avasthi critically injured from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police stated that the suspect or suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.

Tributes on Social Media

Shivank Avasthi was a resident of Toronto and, according to some reports, a student at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. He was also a member of the cheerleading team, who paid tribute to him on social media.

Statement from the Indian Consulate

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has expressed deep sorrow over Shivank's death. In a post on X, the Consulate stated, "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family and is extending all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities."

Himanshi Khurana Murdered a Week Ago

This incident follows the murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, a woman of Indian origin, in Toronto just days earlier. Himanshi's body was found in a residence in Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area on December 20. Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for her partner, 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoor. The case is reported to be related to intimate partner violence and was Toronto's 40th homicide.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

26 Dec 2025 10:23 am

English News / World / Indian Student Shot Dead Near University Campus in Toronto

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Tarique Rahman, son of former PM Khaleda Zia, files nomination papers to contest elections before becoming a voter, returning to Bangladesh after 17 years

World

Nigeria Mosque Blast: 10 Dead in Maiduguri as Explosion Rocks Evening Prayers

Nigeria Bomb Blast
World

30 Indians residing illegally in the US arrested What is the full story? Let’s find out.

US border petrol agents
World

Protein Fragment Shows Promise in Healing Brain Injuries, Research Reveals

Piece of protein can heal brain injury
Science and Technology

Bomb blast in Russia, 3 dead including 2 police officers

Blast
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.