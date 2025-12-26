Indian Student Shot Dead Near University Campus in Toronto

Indian student murdered in Canada (Photo: X/Toronto Police)
A wave of fear has once again gripped Canada's Toronto city following the murder of a person of Indian origin. Shivank Avasthi, a 20-year-old Indian student, was shot dead near the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus on Tuesday (December 23). Toronto Police have described the incident as the city's 41st homicide this year and have appealed to the public for help in locating the suspects.
According to the police, a team responding to a report of an 'unknown problem' in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area at approximately 3:34 PM on Tuesday found Shivank Avasthi critically injured from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police stated that the suspect or suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.
Shivank Avasthi was a resident of Toronto and, according to some reports, a student at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. He was also a member of the cheerleading team, who paid tribute to him on social media.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto has expressed deep sorrow over Shivank's death. In a post on X, the Consulate stated, "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family and is extending all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities."
This incident follows the murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, a woman of Indian origin, in Toronto just days earlier. Himanshi's body was found in a residence in Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area on December 20. Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for her partner, 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoor. The case is reported to be related to intimate partner violence and was Toronto's 40th homicide.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending