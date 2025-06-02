scriptOver 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

Following Operation Sindoor, a nationwide verification drive is underway. Indian authorities estimate that over 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported.

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 08:47 am

Patrika Desk

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Deported

Operation Sindoor: Over 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported from India under “Operation Sindoor,” launched by the central government on 7 May. This information was provided by government sources in an official statement to the Indian Express. Following a nationwide document verification drive, these immigrants were sent across the border to Bangladesh. This ongoing operation clearly demonstrates the central government’s firm stance on illegal immigration, with preparations underway for similar actions in other states.

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Deported

According to sources, the fear generated by this operation has led a large number of immigrants to voluntarily approach the India-Bangladesh border and leave the country. Approximately 2,000 individuals have crossed the border without any formal proceedings.

Central Government’s Campaign in Three North-Eastern States

Operation Sindoor is primarily focused on border states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the ‘return’ process to the Bangladesh border is considered easier. A senior official stated that a focused effort in this direction began after the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in April. Operation Sindoor organised and expedited this action.

Highest Number of Deportations from Gujarat

According to officials, the operation began in Gujarat, where illegal immigrants were first identified and deported. Almost half of those deported so far are from Gujarat. A large number of Bangladeshi immigrants were also apprehended and sent to the border in Delhi and Haryana. Additionally, people have been deported from Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Delhi and Haryana Also Involved

A senior government source stated that this process will continue, and the operation is becoming more extensive due to the higher number of immigrants in states with significant industrial activity, such as Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

Bangladeshis Provided Food and Water at BSF Camps Before Deportation

According to sources, these illegal immigrants are being transported from various states to the border by Indian Air Force aircraft, where they are housed in temporary camps run by the Border Security Force (BSF). They are provided with food and some Bangladeshi currency as needed to meet their immediate needs after crossing the border. After a few hours of formal detention, they are returned to their country.

News / National News / Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

in 3 hours

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

in 4 hours

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

in 4 hours

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 3 hours

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

National News

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

16 hours ago

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

National News

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.