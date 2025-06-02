Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Deported According to sources, the fear generated by this operation has led a large number of immigrants to voluntarily approach the India-Bangladesh border and leave the country. Approximately 2,000 individuals have crossed the border without any formal proceedings.

Central Government’s Campaign in Three North-Eastern States Operation Sindoor is primarily focused on border states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the ‘return’ process to the Bangladesh border is considered easier. A senior official stated that a focused effort in this direction began after the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in April. Operation Sindoor organised and expedited this action.

Highest Number of Deportations from Gujarat According to officials, the operation began in Gujarat, where illegal immigrants were first identified and deported. Almost half of those deported so far are from Gujarat. A large number of Bangladeshi immigrants were also apprehended and sent to the border in Delhi and Haryana. Additionally, people have been deported from Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Delhi and Haryana Also Involved A senior government source stated that this process will continue, and the operation is becoming more extensive due to the higher number of immigrants in states with significant industrial activity, such as Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra.