Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

4 Fighter Jets, Airborne Early Warning Systems Destroyed According to the report, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army, with the help of fighter jets, surface-to-air missile batteries, and the S-400 Air Defence System, shot down four Pakistan-China manufactured fighter jets and two large aircraft (C-130J and SSB 2000 Airborne Early Warning) systems.

2 F16s Partially Damaged The report, citing sources, suggests that two Indian F16 aircraft may have been partially damaged during the Indo-Pak military clash. Additionally, during the retaliatory action, India destroyed one Chinese LY-80 fire radar, two AN/TPQ-43 US-made automatic tracking radars, and a fire unit of the Chinese HQ-9 radar in Chaklala.

PL-15 Air-to-Air Missiles Used Pakistan used Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missiles during the military operation. Pakistan attempted to surprise the Indian Army by deploying two fire units of the 250 km range HQ9 air defence system from Chaklala and Malir Cantonment near Karachi, along with two other air defence systems with a 150 km range.

India Used BrahMos and Scalp Missiles According to the report, the Indian Air Force fired 19 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and a similar number of French SCALP subsonic cruise missiles at Pakistani airbases. In response, Pakistan fired CM-400 AKG air-launched supersonic missiles at Indian airbases using JF-17 fighter jets, but they caused no damage.

Pakistani Missiles Failed to Breach Air Defences Pakistan used Turkish-made YIHA loitering munitions during the military clash. Pakistan also fired FATAH-1 rockets against India, but the S400, Akash, and D4S anti-drone technology and air defence systems kept the Indian air defence impenetrable. The missiles were destroyed in mid-air, and the drones were ‘soft-killed’.