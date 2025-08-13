13 August 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Indian Army Foils Terrorist Infiltration Attempt in Uri, One Soldier Killed

In Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, the army today foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. However, one Indian soldier was martyred in the ensuing encounter.

Baramulla

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Indian soldiers
Indian Soliders (Image: ANI)

Pakistani terrorists are constantly seeking opportunities to infiltrate Jammu-Kashmir and create terror. However, the Indian Army consistently thwarts these nefarious plots. A recent incident unfolded today. In Uri, Baramulla district, some Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate near the Line of Control (LoC), an attempt foiled by the Indian Army.

One Indian Soldier Martyred

During the encounter between the army and the terrorists, both sides exchanged fire. One Indian soldier was martyred in this exchange.

Who Aided the Terrorists?

There is speculation that the terrorists were attempting infiltration into Uri with the assistance of Pakistan's Border Action Team. However, Indian soldiers successfully thwarted their attempt.

Third Encounter in 13 Days

This is the third encounter between the army and terrorists in the last 13 days. The army has also launched a search operation across the area, keeping security in mind.

Related Topics

Indian army

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 01:46 pm

English News / National News / Indian Army Foils Terrorist Infiltration Attempt in Uri, One Soldier Killed
