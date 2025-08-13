Indian Army Foils Terrorist Infiltration Attempt in Uri, One Soldier Killed

Pakistani terrorists are constantly seeking opportunities to infiltrate Jammu-Kashmir and create terror. However, the Indian Army consistently thwarts these nefarious plots. A recent incident unfolded today. In Uri, Baramulla district, some Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate near the Line of Control (LoC), an attempt foiled by the Indian Army.
During the encounter between the army and the terrorists, both sides exchanged fire. One Indian soldier was martyred in this exchange.
There is speculation that the terrorists were attempting infiltration into Uri with the assistance of Pakistan's Border Action Team. However, Indian soldiers successfully thwarted their attempt.
This is the third encounter between the army and terrorists in the last 13 days. The army has also launched a search operation across the area, keeping security in mind.