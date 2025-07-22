India's Three-Day Air Force Exercise Raises Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have significantly escalated since the Pahalgam terrorist attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’, and the situation remains volatile. While both countries are adhering to the ceasefire, a tense atmosphere persists. Meanwhile, India has made a significant decision. India is set to conduct a three-day air force exercise (23-25 July), with the Indian Air Force (IAF) fully prepared.
From 23-25 July, the Indian Air Force will conduct air exercises in areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat bordering Pakistan. This includes areas such as Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Kutch.
India's air strikes in ‘Operation Sindoor’ inflicted significant damage on Pakistan. The strikes destroyed 9 terrorist bases, killed hundreds of terrorists, damaged several Pakistani military installations, and resulted in the deaths of some soldiers. Furthermore, the Pakistani Air Force and air defence systems were unable to counter India's air force and air strikes. Consequently, the air exercise near the border has increased Pakistan's tension.
News of the Indian air exercise has caused consternation in Pakistan. Fearing an escalation, the Pakistan Air Force has been put on high alert. A formal notice has been issued to the Pakistani Air Force.
India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a complete success, achieving its objectives within Pakistan. The air exercise from 23-25 July will be India's first since ‘Operation Sindoor’.
During the three-day air exercise, the Indian Air Force may utilise Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Tejas, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000 fighter jets. Testing of Apache helicopters, the S-400 air defence system, and other air weaponry may also occur.
The objective of India's three-day air exercise is to ensure the Indian Air Force's readiness for emergencies, maintain a 24/7 operational capability to counter any conflict scenario, and strengthen border security.