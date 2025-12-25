RBI Postpones 3-Hour Cheque Clearance Plan Amid Global Shift Away from Cheques

Banking is something you all do, but when was the last time you transacted money using a cheque? Can't recall? It's alright. Very few would remember. This is because people have almost stopped using them, especially for small transactions.

In many places, the use of paper cheques is officially being discontinued. Singapore will stop using paper cheques by 2027. Australia is also set to do the same. Only 0.1% of people there use cheques. After June 30, 2028, Australian banks will stop issuing cheques, and after September 30, 2029, no cheques will be accepted.