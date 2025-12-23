Women Against Drugs: In Biting Cold, Women of Lahaul Take a Stand – Why Have Women Across the Nation Been Leading the Charge Against Drug Abuse?

Pinki Sharma explained that there is an ACC Cement Factory in our area, which leads to the daily movement of 5,000 trucks. Additionally, there is a significant population of the labour class who are involved in drug addiction. The youth obtain drugs through them. When asked by the magazine how they would fight the smugglers, she replied, 'We have to save our homes. We have to save the lives of our youth. We have to save our village and panchayats. We women are ready to sacrifice our lives for this cause.'