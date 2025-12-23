Women Against Drugs: In Biting Cold, Women of Lahaul Take a Stand – Why Have Women Across the Nation Been Leading the Charge Against Drug Abuse?

Women Against Drugs (Image: Patrika)
Himachal Women Against Drugs: In the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, in a village called Laghat, while everyone is asleep in warm beds under quilts, the women of this village take to the streets armed with mobile phone torches and sticks to pierce the darkness of the night and life. The 22-member Laghat Mahila Mandal has taken a firm resolve to overcome the dire circumstances worsened by drug addiction.
The Himachal Pradesh government has found 234 panchayats in the state to be under the grip of 'chitta' (a colloquial term for heroin or synthetic drugs). The village of Laghat, falling under the Barmana Gram Panchayat bordering Punjab, has been identified by the Himachal Pradesh government as highly affected by the threat of 'chitta'. Troubled by the problem of drug addiction, the women of Laghat formed a committee of 22 members and named it Laghat Mahila Mandal.
Pinki Sharma, the president of Laghat Mahila Mandal, stated, 'Laghat has been under the grip of 'chitta' for the past year and a half. The police had also apprehended a drug smuggler recently. He went to jail and was later released. Since then, he has been visiting our village's playground and surrounding areas, making 10-10 trips a day. I learned that he hands over packets of drugs to the youth of our village. We formed a committee to save our sons and brothers from drug smugglers. We women are keeping vigil day and night.'
Pinki Sharma explained that there is an ACC Cement Factory in our area, which leads to the daily movement of 5,000 trucks. Additionally, there is a significant population of the labour class who are involved in drug addiction. The youth obtain drugs through them. When asked by the magazine how they would fight the smugglers, she replied, 'We have to save our homes. We have to save the lives of our youth. We have to save our village and panchayats. We women are ready to sacrifice our lives for this cause.'
Pinki mentioned that 22 women, including Kusum Lata (48), Urmila Devi (36), Anju Devi (42), Reena Devi (49), Kanchan (44), and Meera Devi (52), have joined this campaign. Our Mahila Mandal is keeping vigil day and night with sticks and sickles. They say that our husbands and elders are also very supportive in this work. However, she also admits that there is a significant fear of wild animals in this work, but we are compelled and will remain on the front lines.
Villagers reported that Pankaj Chandel is organizing sports-related activities for the youth to steer them away from drugs. He is a mentor for rural volleyball teams at a playground located at the end of a link road. He conducts sports activities for the youth under the light of solar-powered lamps.
Suman Kumari, 32, associated with the Laghat Mahila Mandal, says, "About a year and a half ago, my husband became addicted to 'chitta'. He was arrested on charges of carrying narcotic substances. After being released on bail, we admitted him to a de-addiction centre, and he has not used drugs since then. I don't want anyone else to go through the pain I have experienced. This is the only reason I have come here, leaving my 10-year-old child and sick mother-in-law at home in the middle of the night."
|Year
|Cases Registered
|2020
|1,538
|2021
|1,537
|2022
|1,517
|2023
|2,147
|2024
|1,714
|2025 (up to November 30)
|1,689
Amit Singh Chauhan, an advocate of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and a BJP leader, believes that women suffer the most when their husbands or sons fall prey to drug addiction. He states that the lives of women in households affected by drug addiction become hell.
Kamal Gautam, president of the Hindu Raksha Manch in Himachal Pradesh, speaking with concern to Patrika, says, "This disease from Punjab has afflicted the Hindu youth of Himachal in the last 4-5 years." He adds, "Our Himachal is being ruined due to the conspiracy of Islamic organizations. If you prepare a list of 'chitta' suppliers, you will find that 60-70 percent of the suppliers are Muslims."
Kamal Gautam, who has led movements for de-addiction in Shimla, Sajouli, Kullu, and Nalagarh, stated, "I am continuously leading the campaign to make Himachal drug-free. I have observed that not a single Muslim boy has died due to drug addiction in the state. All the boys dying in the state are Hindus. Our homes are being ruined because of them. The lives of our mothers and sisters are being shattered."
Kamal says, "Morphine is used in the preparation of drugs. Morphine is also used in making medicines. Himachal has many pharmaceutical manufacturing units. I have a strong suspicion that pharmaceutical manufacturing might also be involved in the drug supply chain. The police should investigate this angle as well."
Regarding freeing the state from drug addiction, Kamal Gautam says, "Strict action should be taken against drug suppliers. Their property should be confiscated. Bulldozers should be run over their houses. The police should encounter those who provide narcotic substances to the youth."
On November 15, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 'Chitta Mukt Himachal' (Drug-Free Himachal) campaign and called upon gram panchayats and other bodies to come forward to combat the problem of drug addiction. Under this campaign, police teams are inspecting sensitive, secluded, and semi-public places for drug-related activities, including forests, abandoned buildings, parking lots, riverbanks, old bus stands, and garages. On December 26, Sukhu will be in Bilaspur as part of his 'Anti-Chitta March'.
The problem of dry drug addiction is most prevalent in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal. Women have also launched several fronts against drug addiction in Haryana and Punjab. According to various official reports, over 40,000 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Punjab from 2020 to the end of 2024, with over 50,000 individuals arrested. A total of over 51,000 cases have been registered between 2015 and 2024.
|Year
|Cases Registered
|Arrests
|2018
|63,137
|81,778
|2019
|72,721
|95,093
|2020
|59,806
|83,719
|2021
|78,331
|107,808
|2022
|115,236
|144,812
In other states of the country, women have also run strong campaigns against drug addiction, especially alcoholism. In Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, women have repeatedly campaigned to shut down liquor shops. In Bihar, after a long struggle by women's organizations, the state's Nitish government implemented a liquor ban from April 1, 2016. Liquor has been banned in Gujarat since May 1, 1960.
