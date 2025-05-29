Mock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan

Mock Drill Postponed The decision has been made to postpone the mock drill scheduled for today in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The order was issued late by the Indian government. Therefore, there will be no mock drill or blackout today.
Reason for Postponement The mock drill scheduled for today has been postponed due to administrative reasons. A new date has not yet been set, but Punjab has suggested 3 June.
Importance of Mock Drills and Blackout Practices It is natural to question the necessity of mock drills and blackout practices. Mock drills are essential to assess how quickly the public and administration can react and protect themselves, reaching safety or hiding, in emergency situations such as war or attack. A blackout involves switching off all lights in an area for a set time, making it difficult for an enemy to attack in the dark. Practicing this is also crucial for emergency situations.