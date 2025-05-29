scriptMock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Mock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan

A planned mock drill under ‘Operation Shield’ along the Pakistan border in four states—Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled for today but has now been postponed.

May 29, 2025 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Mock Drill

Mock Drill (Photo – IANS)

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain unresolved. Although a ceasefire is in place, a state of tension persists. With civil defence in mind, the Indian government had ordered a mock drill under ‘Operation Shield’ today, Thursday, 29 May, in the states bordering Pakistan: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. However, significant changes have now been implemented.

Mock Drill Postponed

The decision has been made to postpone the mock drill scheduled for today in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The order was issued late by the Indian government. Therefore, there will be no mock drill or blackout today.

Reason for Postponement

The mock drill scheduled for today has been postponed due to administrative reasons. A new date has not yet been set, but Punjab has suggested 3 June.

Importance of Mock Drills and Blackout Practices

It is natural to question the necessity of mock drills and blackout practices. Mock drills are essential to assess how quickly the public and administration can react and protect themselves, reaching safety or hiding, in emergency situations such as war or attack. A blackout involves switching off all lights in an area for a set time, making it difficult for an enemy to attack in the dark. Practicing this is also crucial for emergency situations.

News / National News / Mock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

in 2 hours

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

in 3 hours

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

National News

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

19 hours ago

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

22 hours ago

Latest National News

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

National News

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

in 5 hours

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several States

National News

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several States

in 4 hours

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

in 2 hours

Mock Drill in Four Border States: Is Something Big Brewing?

National News

Mock Drill in Four Border States: Is Something Big Brewing?

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.