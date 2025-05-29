Mock Drill Postponed in Four States Bordering Pakistan

Mock Drill Postponed The decision has been made to postpone the mock drill scheduled for today in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The order was issued late by the Indian government. Therefore, there will be no mock drill or blackout today.

#BREAKING As per directions received from the Government of India, the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield," scheduled for 29.05.2025, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. There will be no blackout or mock drill conducted tomorrow. — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025 Reason for Postponement The mock drill scheduled for today has been postponed due to administrative reasons. A new date has not yet been set, but Punjab has suggested 3 June.