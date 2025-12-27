Giorgia Meloni Takes Major Step to Stop Animal Cruelty

The Italian government believes that the rights of animals must be protected, which is why the new law is being implemented. According to a report by Wanted in Rome, under the new law, if someone kills an animal, they can face imprisonment from six months to three years. In cases of torture, the punishment can increase to four years and a fine of up to 60,000 Euros (₹63,47,520). Until now, the maximum punishment for such an offense was three years imprisonment and a fine of up to 30,000 Pounds.