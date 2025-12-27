27 December 2025,

Giorgia Meloni Takes Major Step to Stop Animal Cruelty

Italy has tightened its laws to protect animals from cruelty. This is the biggest gift for animal lovers in Italy for the year 2025.

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

italy animal cruelty

Italy has taken strict steps this year to curb animal cruelty. (PC: Facebook/ThingsYouDontKnow)

Giorgia Meloni's animal rights law: Italy has tightened its laws to protect animals from cruelty. This is the biggest gift for animal lovers in Italy for the year 2025.

Provision for Strict Punishment

Meloni's government recently approved a new law to curb animal cruelty. A bill in this regard was introduced in the lower house last November. After receiving the green signal there, the bill was presented in the Senate, where it received unanimous consent. The new law provides for strict punishment for cruelty to animals.

Heavy Fines to be Imposed

The Italian government believes that the rights of animals must be protected, which is why the new law is being implemented. According to a report by Wanted in Rome, under the new law, if someone kills an animal, they can face imprisonment from six months to three years. In cases of torture, the punishment can increase to four years and a fine of up to 60,000 Euros (₹63,47,520). Until now, the maximum punishment for such an offense was three years imprisonment and a fine of up to 30,000 Pounds.

Violence Will No Longer Be Tolerated

According to the report, if animal cruelty is committed in the presence of minors, if multiple animals are targeted, or if footage of the crime is shared online, the sentence can be increased by one-third. Under the new law, events or competitions involving animal violence will face strict action. Organisers can be fined 30,000 Pounds, double the previous amount. Animal fights can now result in two to four years in jail. Similarly, puppy trafficking can lead to four to 18 months in jail and fines ranging from 6,000 to 30,000 Pounds.

Prohibition on Tying Dogs Outside Homes

Furthermore, in Italy, people will no longer be able to tie their pet dogs with a chain outside their homes. This has become illegal. Italy's move is being widely praised. MP and Animal Rights Activist Michela Vittoria Brambilla, who was the first to sign the bill, called the new law a major victory for Italy and all those who love animals. Brambilla stated that this is a law they have been waiting for 20 years, and it will instill fear in those who commit animal cruelty.

