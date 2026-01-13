13 January 2026,

National News

China Claims Area in Kashmir, Stating it Belongs to China and Was Acquired from Pakistan in 1960

China has rejected India's claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Read the full story to know in detail.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

China has rejected India's claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. When asked about border issues and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the area referred to by India belongs to China. China has every right to build infrastructure in its territory.

The spokesperson added that China and Pakistan signed an agreement in the 1960s to demarcate their border. Both countries marked their boundaries, which was part of their rights.

What is the real purpose of CPEC?

According to a report by Global Times, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson further said that CPEC is an economic cooperation project aimed at promoting local economic and social development. It also aims to improve people's livelihoods.

Mao emphasised that the border agreement between China and Pakistan and CPEC do not affect China's stance on the Kashmir issue. She also stated that China's position on this matter has not changed.

What lies adjacent to the Shaksgam Valley?

It is noteworthy that to the north of the Shaksgam Valley lies China's Xinjiang province, to the south and west are the northern areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to the east is the Siachen Glacier region.

Earlier, on January 9, India had declared China's infrastructure construction in the Shaksgam Valley through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as illegal and invalid. India had strongly stated that this region is an integral and inalienable part of India.

What is India's stand?

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has never recognised the 'so-called' China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963 or the 'so-called' CPEC.

Jaiswal said, "The Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement. We have consistently stated that this agreement is illegal and invalid. We also do not recognise the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under the illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan."

