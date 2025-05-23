scriptMaryam Nawaz Sharif Exposes Pakistan's Lies Over India's Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exposes Pakistan's Lies Over India's Attack

The Pakistani government’s denials have been contradicted, most recently by Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 03:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Photo – Times Algebra)

Recent events between India and Pakistan over the past month are well-known. The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack on 22 April resulted in 26 deaths and 20 injuries. Pakistani terrorists were responsible for this attack. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of 7 May, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the Indian airstrikes. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on several Indian cities, which were thwarted. India, in turn, carried out precise strikes on several Pakistani military bases, destroying them.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Revelation

The Pakistani government’s denials have been contradicted, most recently by Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Addressing a public gathering, she admitted that Pakistan suffered significant damage due to the Indian attacks. For context, Maryam is the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Nawaz Sharif) and serves as the Chief Minister of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Criticism of the Opposition

Maryam also criticised the opposition, specifically Imran Khan’s (Imran Khan) PTI (PTI) party, which is currently in opposition. She stated that the damage inflicted by India and the damage caused by the opposition party on 9 May were comparable. It is worth noting that on 9 May 2023, Imran Khan’s supporters rioted nationwide following his arrest. These riots involved arson, widespread destruction, and significant damage to public property. Over 3,000 of Imran Khan’s supporters were subsequently arrested.
