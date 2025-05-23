Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exposes Pakistan's Lies Over India's Attack

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Revelation The Pakistani government’s denials have been contradicted, most recently by Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Addressing a public gathering, she admitted that Pakistan suffered significant damage due to the Indian attacks. For context, Maryam is the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Nawaz Sharif) and serves as the Chief Minister of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Criticism of the Opposition Maryam also criticised the opposition, specifically Imran Khan’s (Imran Khan) PTI (PTI) party, which is currently in opposition. She stated that the damage inflicted by India and the damage caused by the opposition party on 9 May were comparable. It is worth noting that on 9 May 2023, Imran Khan’s supporters rioted nationwide following his arrest. These riots involved arson, widespread destruction, and significant damage to public property. Over 3,000 of Imran Khan’s supporters were subsequently arrested.