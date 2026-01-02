Indian student dies after jumping from building to escape fire in Germany

Representative Image
A tragic incident has occurred in Germany. A devastating fire broke out in an apartment on New Year's Eve. In an attempt to escape, an Indian student jumped from the building, resulting in his death.
The deceased student has been identified as Hrithik Reddy. He was a resident of Malkapur village in the Jangaon district of Telangana. Hrithik was pursuing his Master's degree at the Europe University in Magdeburg, Germany.
He completed his Bachelor's degree in Telangana and moved to Germany in 2023 for further studies. The apartment where he was residing suddenly caught fire, which spread rapidly, leaving him with no escape route.
To save himself from the flames, Hrithik immediately jumped from the building. He sustained severe head injuries and passed away before receiving medical treatment.
Hrithik's family is in deep shock following this incident. Efforts are now being made to bring his mortal remains back to India for the final rites. The family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy (Germany), and the Telangana government for assistance in bringing the body back to India as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, German authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. This incident serves as a warning to Indian students studying abroad to exercise caution during emergencies. In recent months, there have been several reported deaths of Telugu students overseas.
Prior to this, a student from Telangana's Nalgonda district, Pawan Kumar Reddy, tragically passed away in the United States about a month ago. This incident occurred under mysterious circumstances, leaving his family and community in deep shock.
He was having dinner with friends. Later that night, he suddenly fell ill and became critically unwell. His friends rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment.
