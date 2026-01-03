3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine on New Year's Day After Attack on Putin's Residence, Killing 28 Celebrating Locals

On New Year's Day, Russia launched a drone attack on a cafe and hotel in Kholy, Kherson, Ukraine, killing 28 people. More than 100 people were in the cafe, with over 60 affected.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Image: ANI

Russia has caused heavy destruction in Ukraine on the new year. It has launched a strong drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in Khorly, Kherson region. 28 people celebrating there have died in this.

Governor Volodymyr Saldo said that three people died in the hospital, so the death toll has now reached 28. More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, and more than 60 people were affected.

Attack on January 1

Saldo said that this attack happened on January 1, when Ukrainian people had gathered to celebrate the new year. He said that after this incident, 31 people, including five children, were admitted to the hospital.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had claimed that two Russian missiles had attacked the city of Kharkiv.

Condemning Russia's attack, Zelensky said in his X post that a residential area was targeted and caused significant damage.

What did Zelensky say?

Zelensky said, "Russia's heinous attack on Kharkiv shows its cruelty. Initial reports suggest that two missiles hit a common residential area. One of the buildings has been badly damaged. Rescue operations are currently underway, and all essential services are present at the scene."

He also said that the exact number of casualties is not yet known. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry has denied reports of an attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, calling these claims false.

Russia said – we did not attack

The Russian Ministry said in a statement, "Information about the alleged attack on the city of Kharkiv by the Russian Armed Forces on January 2 this year is not true. The ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces neither planned nor carried out any missile or air strike inside the city on January 2."

It is noteworthy that on the night of December 28-29, 91 drones attacked the house of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was foiled by Russia's air defence system. Russia has accused Ukraine of this attack, but Ukraine has rejected these allegations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 10:31 am

English News / World / Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine on New Year's Day After Attack on Putin's Residence, Killing 28 Celebrating Locals

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

Iran protests 2025,Iran currency crisis,
World

FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old Suspect

World

Trump openly challenges Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, warns of US intervention if protesters are fired upon

Iran Protest Live Updates, Iran protests 2026, Iran economic crisis,
World

Indian student dies after jumping from building to escape fire in Germany

Crime News
World

USA–Venezuela conflict: Maduro open to cooperation with US

Nicolás Maduro
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.