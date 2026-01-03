Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine on New Year's Day After Attack on Putin's Residence, Killing 28 Celebrating Locals

Image: ANI
Russia has caused heavy destruction in Ukraine on the new year. It has launched a strong drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in Khorly, Kherson region. 28 people celebrating there have died in this.
Governor Volodymyr Saldo said that three people died in the hospital, so the death toll has now reached 28. More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, and more than 60 people were affected.
Saldo said that this attack happened on January 1, when Ukrainian people had gathered to celebrate the new year. He said that after this incident, 31 people, including five children, were admitted to the hospital.
Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had claimed that two Russian missiles had attacked the city of Kharkiv.
Condemning Russia's attack, Zelensky said in his X post that a residential area was targeted and caused significant damage.
Zelensky said, "Russia's heinous attack on Kharkiv shows its cruelty. Initial reports suggest that two missiles hit a common residential area. One of the buildings has been badly damaged. Rescue operations are currently underway, and all essential services are present at the scene."
He also said that the exact number of casualties is not yet known. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry has denied reports of an attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, calling these claims false.
The Russian Ministry said in a statement, "Information about the alleged attack on the city of Kharkiv by the Russian Armed Forces on January 2 this year is not true. The ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces neither planned nor carried out any missile or air strike inside the city on January 2."
It is noteworthy that on the night of December 28-29, 91 drones attacked the house of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was foiled by Russia's air defence system. Russia has accused Ukraine of this attack, but Ukraine has rejected these allegations.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending