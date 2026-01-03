FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old Suspect

ISIS suspect arrested in the US (AI image)
FBI Foils ISIS Plot: Security agencies have successfully thwarted a major terrorist attack plot just before the New Year 2026 celebrations in the United States. An 18-year-old youth, Christian Sturdivant, residing in Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been arrested by the FBI. He is accused of planning a deadly attack on New Year's Eve, influenced by the ideology of the terrorist organisation ISIS.
According to the US Department of Justice, Christian Sturdivant was influenced by the radical ideology of ISIS through social media platforms. He had begun to identify himself as an soldier of ISIS. In December 2025, he shared several online posts containing hateful and inciting language against the non-Muslim community.
Investigative agencies revealed that the accused was planning to carry out attacks using weapons such as hammers and knives, while speaking of jihad. The FBI's investigation uncovered that his targets were a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina, where he intended to cause maximum harm.
On December 29, the FBI and local police raided the accused's residence. During the search, a notebook titled 'New Year Attack 2026' was recovered from his room, detailing a plot to target over 20 people. The notebook also recorded his intention to attack the police after the assault, in order to prove himself a 'martyr' for ISIS.
Although a family member of the accused had hidden some weapons, the search of his room yielded several suspicious items, including hammers, knives, a target list, clothing, gloves, and masks. All these items pointed towards preparations for an attack.
US officials stated that this arrest was the result of the joint vigilance of the FBI, local police, and other security agencies. This timely action successfully prevented a major terrorist attack on New Year's Eve.
If the charges against Christian Sturdivant are proven in court, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. Security agencies have stated that this case once again highlights the need to take the threat of domestic terrorism seriously.
