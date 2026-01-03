3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old Suspect

US security agencies have foiled an attack plot by an 18-year-old ISIS-influenced individual in North Carolina before New Year 2026.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

ISIS suspect arrested in the US (AI image)

FBI Foils ISIS Plot: Security agencies have successfully thwarted a major terrorist attack plot just before the New Year 2026 celebrations in the United States. An 18-year-old youth, Christian Sturdivant, residing in Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been arrested by the FBI. He is accused of planning a deadly attack on New Year's Eve, influenced by the ideology of the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Accused Influenced by ISIS Through Social Media

According to the US Department of Justice, Christian Sturdivant was influenced by the radical ideology of ISIS through social media platforms. He had begun to identify himself as an soldier of ISIS. In December 2025, he shared several online posts containing hateful and inciting language against the non-Muslim community.

Food Restaurants and Stores Targeted

Investigative agencies revealed that the accused was planning to carry out attacks using weapons such as hammers and knives, while speaking of jihad. The FBI's investigation uncovered that his targets were a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina, where he intended to cause maximum harm.

Truth Revealed Through Notebook

On December 29, the FBI and local police raided the accused's residence. During the search, a notebook titled 'New Year Attack 2026' was recovered from his room, detailing a plot to target over 20 people. The notebook also recorded his intention to attack the police after the assault, in order to prove himself a 'martyr' for ISIS.

Weapons, Masks, and Several Items Seized

Although a family member of the accused had hidden some weapons, the search of his room yielded several suspicious items, including hammers, knives, a target list, clothing, gloves, and masks. All these items pointed towards preparations for an attack.

Threat Averted Through Joint Operation

US officials stated that this arrest was the result of the joint vigilance of the FBI, local police, and other security agencies. This timely action successfully prevented a major terrorist attack on New Year's Eve.

Potential 20-Year Sentence

If the charges against Christian Sturdivant are proven in court, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. Security agencies have stated that this case once again highlights the need to take the threat of domestic terrorism seriously.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 10:05 am

English News / World / FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old Suspect

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine on New Year's Day After Attack on Putin's Residence, Killing 28 Celebrating Locals

World

Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

Iran protests 2025,Iran currency crisis,
World

Trump openly challenges Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, warns of US intervention if protesters are fired upon

Iran Protest Live Updates, Iran protests 2026, Iran economic crisis,
World

Indian student dies after jumping from building to escape fire in Germany

Crime News
World

USA–Venezuela conflict: Maduro open to cooperation with US

Nicolás Maduro
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.