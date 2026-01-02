2 January 2026,

Friday

Trump openly challenges Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, warns of US intervention if protesters are fired upon

Iran economic crisis: The US President warned that if peaceful protesters in Iran are shot at, the US will come forward to defend them. America's missiles are ready.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

Iran Protest Live Updates, Iran protests 2026, Iran economic crisis,

Trump issues open challenge to Khamenei (Photo: IANS)

Iran protests 2026: Protests are currently underway in Iran due to the deteriorating economic situation. So far, seven people have died. Amidst the protests, US President Donald Trump has made an entry. Trump has also openly challenged Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The US President warned that if peaceful protesters are shot in Iran, America will come forward to protect them. America's missiles are ready.

Donald Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social, "We are completely ready, locked and loaded, and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

People take to the streets in Iran

It is worth noting that protests began in Iran on Sunday. So far, seven people have died. In the capital, Tehran, shopkeepers were the first to take to the streets. They were protesting against the government's sharp currency devaluation, economic stagnation, and rising inflation. According to official figures, inflation reached 42.5 percent in December.

Slogans of 'Down with the Dictator' raised

During the protests, people chanted slogans of 'Down with the Dictator'. Several videos of the protests are also going viral on social media. Many videos show arson on the streets and the sound of gunfire can also be heard.

Situation worsened on Tuesday

The situation worsened further on Tuesday when students from 10 universities joined the protests, leading to the closure of several markets. The government declared a holiday citing the cold weather.

In the last 24 hours, the protests have spread to several provinces. In some places, violent clashes occurred between protesters and security forces, resulting in fatal confrontations. According to foreign media reports, the situation remains highly tense in many areas.

30 people arrested

In Tehran, authorities have arrested 30 suspects on charges of disturbing public order. The Tasnim news agency reported: "Following a coordinated operation by security and intelligence agencies, 30 individuals accused of disrupting public order in the Malard district of western Tehran were identified and arrested last night."

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 03:50 pm

English News / World / Trump openly challenges Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, warns of US intervention if protesters are fired upon

