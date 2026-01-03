3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

Iran Economic Crisis: Protesters are on the streets in Iran. They are chanting slogans like "Death to Dictator" and "Khamenei Murdabad" (Down with Khamenei). This has created an atmosphere of instability in the country.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Iran protests 2025,Iran currency crisis,

People take to the streets in Iran (Photo: X)

Iran Crisis: There is significant turmoil in India's neighbourhood these days. After Nepal, protesters in Bangladesh have overthrown the government. Now, similar circumstances are developing in Iran. For the past 6 days, Iran has been witnessing massive unrest. Protesters are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime. This protest is gradually spreading across the country. In Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, Isfahan, and Khuzestan, protesters are directly challenging Khamenei's rule. In some areas, security forces have also attempted to disperse the crowds.

Is Khamenei's Rule in Danger?

Actually, when protesters killed by police bullets in Iran were being buried, the crowd became enraged. After the funeral, people openly chanted slogans like "Death to Khamenei" and "Pahlavi will return." Not only this, but in Mashhad, a major city of Shia clerics, anti-government and pro-monarchy slogans are also being raised.

Protesters stated that both people's pockets and refrigerators are empty. Every day they see themselves becoming poorer. Rising inflation, high prices of food items, and lack of employment have exhausted the patience of the common public.

UN Expresses Concern Over Iranian Regime's Actions

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has expressed concern over the violent actions of the Iranian regime. He has appealed for respect for peaceful protests. US President Donald Trump has also warned Khamenei not to target the protesters. Iran's Foreign Minister has called US President Donald Trump's statement dangerous and provocative. Reza Pahlavi, the leader of Iran's Pahlavi dynasty, has expressed gratitude for Trump's support, leading to this protest being viewed as a potential regime change in the coming days.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 10:11 am

English News / World / Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine on New Year's Day After Attack on Putin's Residence, Killing 28 Celebrating Locals

World

FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old Suspect

World

Trump openly challenges Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, warns of US intervention if protesters are fired upon

Iran Protest Live Updates, Iran protests 2026, Iran economic crisis,
World

Indian student dies after jumping from building to escape fire in Germany

Crime News
World

USA–Venezuela conflict: Maduro open to cooperation with US

Nicolás Maduro
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.