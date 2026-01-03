Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

People take to the streets in Iran (Photo: X)
Iran Crisis: There is significant turmoil in India's neighbourhood these days. After Nepal, protesters in Bangladesh have overthrown the government. Now, similar circumstances are developing in Iran. For the past 6 days, Iran has been witnessing massive unrest. Protesters are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime. This protest is gradually spreading across the country. In Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, Isfahan, and Khuzestan, protesters are directly challenging Khamenei's rule. In some areas, security forces have also attempted to disperse the crowds.
Actually, when protesters killed by police bullets in Iran were being buried, the crowd became enraged. After the funeral, people openly chanted slogans like "Death to Khamenei" and "Pahlavi will return." Not only this, but in Mashhad, a major city of Shia clerics, anti-government and pro-monarchy slogans are also being raised.
Protesters stated that both people's pockets and refrigerators are empty. Every day they see themselves becoming poorer. Rising inflation, high prices of food items, and lack of employment have exhausted the patience of the common public.
United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has expressed concern over the violent actions of the Iranian regime. He has appealed for respect for peaceful protests. US President Donald Trump has also warned Khamenei not to target the protesters. Iran's Foreign Minister has called US President Donald Trump's statement dangerous and provocative. Reza Pahlavi, the leader of Iran's Pahlavi dynasty, has expressed gratitude for Trump's support, leading to this protest being viewed as a potential regime change in the coming days.
