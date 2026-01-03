Iran Protests 2026: After Nepal and Bangladesh, is Iran next to see a regime change? Who is behind it?

Iran Crisis: There is significant turmoil in India's neighbourhood these days. After Nepal, protesters in Bangladesh have overthrown the government. Now, similar circumstances are developing in Iran. For the past 6 days, Iran has been witnessing massive unrest. Protesters are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime. This protest is gradually spreading across the country. In Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, Isfahan, and Khuzestan, protesters are directly challenging Khamenei's rule. In some areas, security forces have also attempted to disperse the crowds.