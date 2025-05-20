Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

Questioned Women About Distance to Pakistan A video of the Thar desert in Rajasthan was uploaded to Instagram and YouTube on 5 January 2024. In the video, she is seen standing near the fencing in Jhelu village (झेलून गाँव), stating that Pakistani soldiers and civilians could be found a short distance away. She interacts with locals, attempting to integrate herself into the daily lives of a family. She asks women how far Pakistan is from there, who their relatives are in Pakistan, and how long it takes to cross the border.

Goat Crossing the Border

Showcased Border Fencing and Pakistani Territory During this, while showing the army’s fencing, she says, “…look, a goat is just crossing the border from Pakistan.” She also milks a goat and inquires about the distances to surrounding areas. Jyoti has also created several videos of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, instead of condemning the terrorists, Jyoti blamed the Indian government and security forces. She stated, “If an attack happened despite such high security, we are all guilty – the government and the common citizens. We were not vigilant; that’s why this happened.”