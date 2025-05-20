scriptYoutuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

In the video uploaded on Instagram and YouTube, she is seen standing near a fence, saying that if you walk a little further from there, you’ll see the Pakistani army and people. She asks the women how far Pakistan is from there.

BharatMay 20, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

ट्रैवल ब्लॉगर ज्योति रानी (Photo- Instagram/travelwithjo1)

Jyoti Malhotra: Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Rani Malhotra, arrested in India on espionage charges, had also spent a night in a village on the India-Pakistan border in the Thar desert. In her videos, she extensively documented the border fencing and the area on the other side of the border. Following Jyoti’s arrest, suspicions have arisen regarding the true purpose of these trips – whether they were purely tourism or something more sinister. Security agencies are now investigating the details of her travels. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken Jyoti into custody. The NIA arrived at her home in Hisar, where they seized several documents, before taking her to Chandigarh. The NIA, along with Jammu Intelligence, will be interrogating Jyoti. Prior to this, her Instagram account has been banned.

Questioned Women About Distance to Pakistan

A video of the Thar desert in Rajasthan was uploaded to Instagram and YouTube on 5 January 2024. In the video, she is seen standing near the fencing in Jhelu village (झेलून गाँव), stating that Pakistani soldiers and civilians could be found a short distance away. She interacts with locals, attempting to integrate herself into the daily lives of a family. She asks women how far Pakistan is from there, who their relatives are in Pakistan, and how long it takes to cross the border.
Goat Crossing the Border

Showcased Border Fencing and Pakistani Territory

During this, while showing the army’s fencing, she says, “…look, a goat is just crossing the border from Pakistan.” She also milks a goat and inquires about the distances to surrounding areas. Jyoti has also created several videos of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.
Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, instead of condemning the terrorists, Jyoti blamed the Indian government and security forces. She stated, “If an attack happened despite such high security, we are all guilty – the government and the common citizens. We were not vigilant; that’s why this happened.”

The PIO Conspiracy

Hisar SSP Shashank Kumar Sawan (शशांक कुमार सावन) stated that intelligence agencies had inputs suggesting that Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) were attempting to recruit Indian social media influencers to propagate their agenda. Jyoti Malhotra was contacted with this intention, and she subsequently fell into this trap.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers - image

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others - image

UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot - image

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

Pakistan Faces New Crisis: IMF Imposes 11 Tough Conditions for Loan - image

Pakistan Faces New Crisis: IMF Imposes 11 Tough Conditions for Loan

Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities - image

Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck - image

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters - image

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’ - image

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress - image

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim - image

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

News / National News / Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

in 4 hours

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

National News

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

in 4 hours

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

16 hours ago

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

Kota

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

in 4 hours

WhatsApp Scam Alert: One Photo Could Empty Your Bank Account

National News

WhatsApp Scam Alert: One Photo Could Empty Your Bank Account

15 hours ago

UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

National News

UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

16 hours ago

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.