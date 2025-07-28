28 July 2025,

Monday

National News

Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajnath Singh Explains Halt to 'Operation Sindoor'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India's actions were neither provocative nor expansionist, but entirely in 'self-defence'.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

Parliament Monsoon Session: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated a debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. During this, the Defence Minister also responded to a question that the opposition had been raising for a long time. The opposition had repeatedly questioned why India stopped its attacks on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Responding to this question, the Defence Minister stated that India had achieved its objectives.

Operation Sindoor Launched After Pahalgam Attack

In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India launched Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack on 22 April. He said that our armed forces took action and carried out precise strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists.

India's Action Was in ‘Self-Defence’

He stated that India's action was neither provocative nor expansionist, but entirely in "self-defence". Nevertheless, on 10 May 2025, at approximately 1:30 AM, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons.

‘Today's India Thinks Differently’

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister said that today's India thinks differently and acts differently. We believe that when your adversary has made terrorism its strategy and does not understand the language of dialogue, then standing firm and being decisive is the only option.

Our Armed Forces Are Lions – Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "War should be fought against those who are at our level. Goswami Tulsidas says that love and enmity should be at the same level. If a lion kills a frog, it doesn't send a very good message. Our armed forces are lions."

‘Identifying People Based on Religion’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the terrorist attack in Pahalgam as the height of inhumanity, stating that the attackers identified and targeted people based on their religion.

Army Took Revenge – Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister said that the army has avenged the sindoor (vermilion) of the mothers and sisters of our country. This sindoor is now not just a symbol, but a saga of valour.

