20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks: India Condemns Pakistan at UN

India Rebukes Pakistan India strongly rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations for spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parthasarathy Harish, stated that the 65-year-old treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan, a global hub of terrorism, ceases its support for terrorist activities along the border. The Pakistani representative, raising the issue at the UN, had stated that water is life, not a weapon of war, to which Harish gave a sharp retort.

India Exposes Pakistan Harish further stated, “India has always acted responsibly as an upstream riparian state. Firstly, India entered into the Indus Waters Treaty 65 years ago in good faith. The preamble to that agreement between the two countries explains how it was concluded with goodwill and friendship. Since then, in nearly 65 years, Pakistan has fought three wars against India and violated the spirit of that agreement by carrying out thousands of terrorist attacks. Despite this, India has shown extraordinary patience and generosity. On the other hand, Pakistan has consistently violated this Indus Waters Treaty.”

#IndiaAtUN PR @AmbHarishP delivered India's statement at the Arria Formula Meeting on Protecting Water in Armed Conflict – Protecting Civilian Lives. @MEAIndia @UN pic.twitter.com/SV0wzzW5XS— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) May 23, 2025 20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks Exposing Pakistan, Harish stated, "In the last 40 years, nearly 20,000 Indians have been killed in terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan. Pakistan periodically carries out terrorist attacks in India, which is not only detrimental to our citizens but also to projects. Furthermore, Pakistan has consistently denied these actions, and Pakistan's obstructive approach towards our country has prevented the full utilisation of India's legitimate rights." Mr. Harish said, "This is why India has decided that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan, a global hub of terrorism, ceases its support for terrorism along the border."