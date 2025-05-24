script20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks: India Condemns Pakistan at UN | Latest News | Patrika News
World

20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks: India Condemns Pakistan at UN

At the UN, India strongly condemned Pakistan over the issue of terrorism.

May 24, 2025 / 05:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent people and injuries to 20 others, India took several strong decisions against Pakistan. A significant decision was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, dealing a major blow to Pakistan. The Indus Waters Treaty is Pakistan’s largest source of water. Therefore, India’s suspension of the treaty has increased the likelihood of a major crisis in Pakistan. Pakistan raised this issue at the United Nations, prompting a strong response from India.

India Rebukes Pakistan

India strongly rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations for spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parthasarathy Harish, stated that the 65-year-old treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan, a global hub of terrorism, ceases its support for terrorist activities along the border. The Pakistani representative, raising the issue at the UN, had stated that water is life, not a weapon of war, to which Harish gave a sharp retort.

India Exposes Pakistan

Harish further stated, “India has always acted responsibly as an upstream riparian state. Firstly, India entered into the Indus Waters Treaty 65 years ago in good faith. The preamble to that agreement between the two countries explains how it was concluded with goodwill and friendship. Since then, in nearly 65 years, Pakistan has fought three wars against India and violated the spirit of that agreement by carrying out thousands of terrorist attacks. Despite this, India has shown extraordinary patience and generosity. On the other hand, Pakistan has consistently violated this Indus Waters Treaty.”

20,000 Indians Killed in Terrorist Attacks

Exposing Pakistan, Harish stated, “In the last 40 years, nearly 20,000 Indians have been killed in terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan. Pakistan periodically carries out terrorist attacks in India, which is not only detrimental to our citizens but also to projects. Furthermore, Pakistan has consistently denied these actions, and Pakistan’s obstructive approach towards our country has prevented the full utilisation of India’s legitimate rights.” Mr. Harish said, “This is why India has decided that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan, a global hub of terrorism, ceases its support for terrorism along the border.”

India Teaches Pakistan a Lesson

To avenge the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India taught Pakistan a lesson it will never forget. In the early hours of May 7th, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan. Over 100 terrorists were also killed in India’s airstrikes. Frustrated by India’s actions, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on several Indian cities, which India thwarted. In response, India also carried out precise strikes on several Pakistani military bases, destroying them. Pakistani leaders are now admitting to significant losses from the Indian attacks.

