Violence Continues Unabated in Bangladesh, Another Hindu Shot Dead

Image: X
Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh continues unabated. Another incident of a Hindu's murder has come to light on Tuesday. It is being reported that this incident occurred at a textile factory, where a person named Noman Mian shot and killed the victim. This entire incident took place in the Mymensingh district, where Dipu Chandra Das was murdered a few days ago.
The police have arrested Noman Mian in this case. According to Bangladeshi media, the incident involving the Hindu youth Bajendra Biswas occurred on Monday evening around 6:30 PM. Police stated that both Noman and Bajendra were posted in the barracks within the factory premises. During a conversation, Noman shot Bajendra.
Bajendra was shot in his left thigh, leaving him critically injured. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
According to foreign media, there was an argument in the room when Noman shot Bajendra. Suddenly, Noman aimed a shotgun at him and said, "I will shoot you." Immediately after, he pulled the trigger. The accused fled the scene after the incident.
It is noteworthy that violence against Hindus is continuously escalating in the neighbouring country. Recently, Dipu Chandra Das was also beaten to death by a mob in the Mymensingh district. Not only this, but after that, Dipu's body was tied to a tree and set on fire at a crossroads.
It is worth mentioning that after the murder of Dipu Das, Amrit Mandal was murdered in Bangladesh. Amrit Mandal was beaten to death by a mob. However, Amrit was described as an extortionist. A statement was also issued by Yunus regarding Mandal's murder, stating that it was not communal violence but that people harassed by his extortion killed him.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending
Bangladesh Violence