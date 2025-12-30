30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Violence Continues Unabated in Bangladesh, Another Hindu Shot Dead

Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh shows no signs of abating. Another case of a Hindu being murdered has come to light on Tuesday.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Bangladesh Hindu Attacked,Mymensingh incident,

Image: X

Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh continues unabated. Another incident of a Hindu's murder has come to light on Tuesday. It is being reported that this incident occurred at a textile factory, where a person named Noman Mian shot and killed the victim. This entire incident took place in the Mymensingh district, where Dipu Chandra Das was murdered a few days ago.

Police Arrested the Accused

The police have arrested Noman Mian in this case. According to Bangladeshi media, the incident involving the Hindu youth Bajendra Biswas occurred on Monday evening around 6:30 PM. Police stated that both Noman and Bajendra were posted in the barracks within the factory premises. During a conversation, Noman shot Bajendra.

Bajendra was shot in his left thigh, leaving him critically injured. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Threatened to Shoot

According to foreign media, there was an argument in the room when Noman shot Bajendra. Suddenly, Noman aimed a shotgun at him and said, "I will shoot you." Immediately after, he pulled the trigger. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Increasing Violence Against Hindus

It is noteworthy that violence against Hindus is continuously escalating in the neighbouring country. Recently, Dipu Chandra Das was also beaten to death by a mob in the Mymensingh district. Not only this, but after that, Dipu's body was tied to a tree and set on fire at a crossroads.

Amrit Mandal Murdered After Dipu

It is worth mentioning that after the murder of Dipu Das, Amrit Mandal was murdered in Bangladesh. Amrit Mandal was beaten to death by a mob. However, Amrit was described as an extortionist. A statement was also issued by Yunus regarding Mandal's murder, stating that it was not communal violence but that people harassed by his extortion killed him.

Bangladesh Violence

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 05:44 pm

World / Violence Continues Unabated in Bangladesh, Another Hindu Shot Dead

