31 December 2025,

Wednesday

China opens ‘Fat Prisons’ for weight loss

'Fat Prisons' created in China for weight loss are going viral on social media, where people are losing weight in just a few weeks through strict diets and exercise.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

World Obesity Day 2025

Fat Prisons in China (Image: Patrika)

An unusual but interesting news story from China is currently going viral on social media. A special centre has been established here for people struggling with obesity, which people are jokingly calling a 'fat prison'. While it is not actually a prison, it is a strict fitness programme aimed at weight loss.

In these centres, overweight individuals are kept for a few weeks (28 days). During this period, they must adhere to strict rules. Waking up at a fixed time daily, exercising for hours, and eating a limited amount of healthy food are part of the daily routine. Junk food, sweets, and fried items are completely prohibited.

The Routine Here

Those staying in the 'fat prison' undergo rigorous workouts for about 3 to 4 hours every day. This includes cardio, running, stretching, and group exercises. Only a balanced diet is provided, ensuring the body receives essential nutrients and also facilitates rapid weight loss. Progress in weight reduction is continuously monitored. Weight is checked daily, and experts also motivate the individuals to prevent them from giving up midway.

The significant aspect is that people are not brought here by force. Most individuals voluntarily enrol in these centres to lose weight. Many people have claimed on social media that they have lost several kilograms in just a few weeks.

Debate Erupts on Social Media

This unique system has also sparked a debate on social media. While some people are calling it an effective method for weight loss, others argue that such strict rules can also increase mental pressure.

China's 'fat prison', despite its intimidating name, is actually a distinct approach to weight loss through discipline and hard work. It highlights the new and unconventional methods people are now adopting to combat obesity.

