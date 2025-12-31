Medvedev Issues Deadliest Threat Yet, Warns Zelenskyy Could Pay With His Life in 2025

Image: Patrika
Russia's President Vladimir Putin's residence was targeted in an attempted attack, intensifying fears of escalating the war. Russia claims that Ukraine launched 91 drones at Putin's residence, which were shot down by the air defence system. However, Ukraine has denied this. Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued the most dangerous threat to Ukraine for 2025, stating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to pay for it with his life.
Dmitry Medvedev stated that Ukraine will have to face consequences for the attack on Vladimir Putin's residence. According to a Mirror UK report, Medvedev threatened Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with his life, saying, "If he wants war, we are ready too." Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, accused Zelenskyy of derailing peace talks and said that he will have to live in hiding for the rest of his life.
Dmitry Medvedev further said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet an early death, and this should be demonstrated in Russia's city of Saint Petersburg. Medvedev's statement indicates that the situation between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to normalise soon. Tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate further in 2026. Medvedev has previously taken a strong stance against Ukraine and the United States, but he has likely used such language for the first time. In August, one of his statements angered Donald Trump. He had said that Trump was playing an ultimatum game with Russia by setting a 10-day deadline to end the war. In response, Trump had said that words should be chosen carefully, otherwise, they can lead to unwanted consequences.
Donald Trump has been trying to establish peace between the two countries for a considerable time. At one point, it seemed that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement, but the situation soon reverted to its previous state. Following Russia's accusation that Ukraine attempted to target Putin's residence, hopes for peace between the two countries appear to be completely shattered. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed this claim as false. However, Russia is currently unwilling to listen to anything. Donald Trump has also expressed concern over this. Experts believe that the current situation indicates that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could flare up again in 2026. If the war intensifies, it will have a direct or indirect impact on the entire world.
