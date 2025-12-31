Medvedev Issues Deadliest Threat Yet, Warns Zelenskyy Could Pay With His Life in 2025

Dmitry Medvedev further said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet an early death, and this should be demonstrated in Russia's city of Saint Petersburg. Medvedev's statement indicates that the situation between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to normalise soon. Tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate further in 2026. Medvedev has previously taken a strong stance against Ukraine and the United States, but he has likely used such language for the first time. In August, one of his statements angered Donald Trump. He had said that Trump was playing an ultimatum game with Russia by setting a 10-day deadline to end the war. In response, Trump had said that words should be chosen carefully, otherwise, they can lead to unwanted consequences.