30 December 2025,

Tuesday

World

Russia’s Nuclear Plant Control in Question as Trump Promises Ukraine 15 Years of Safety

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that the US is ready to provide 15 years of security guarantees, but he has requested 50 years of guarantees. Zelenskyy, quoting Trump, said that no one will touch Ukraine for 15 years.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Donald Trump And Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump (Photo- X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that the United States is offering his country 15-year security guarantees under a proposed peace plan. He stated that Trump told him Ukraine would not be touched for 15 years.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that he has requested 50-year security guarantees from the US to prevent Russia from forcibly occupying his land.

Trump Met Zelenskyy in Florida

US President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his resort in Florida on Sunday. During their meeting, he emphasised that Ukraine and Russia are closer to a peace agreement than ever before.

However, negotiators are still trying to find a way forward on key issues. These include where troops from various countries will withdraw from in Ukraine. Additionally, there is the question of what will happen to Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which is one of the 10 largest plants in the world.

Zelenskyy: War Will Not End This Way

Trump stated that the months-long US-led negotiations could still fail. Zelenskyy told reporters, "To be honest, this war will not end without security guarantees."

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea. Meanwhile, Moscow-backed separatists took up arms in Donbas, a key industrial region in eastern Ukraine.

What Was Discussed Regarding Security Guarantees?

While the details of the security guarantees have not yet been made public, Zelenskyy said on Monday that they include provisions for monitoring the peace agreement. He did not elaborate further, but Russia has stated that it will not accept the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine.

Amidst discussions of a peace agreement, Ukraine launched an attack with 91 drones on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region from Sunday to Monday night. Regarding the alleged attack on Putin's home, Trump commented, "I don't like it. It's not good."

Updated on:

30 Dec 2025 02:19 pm

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 02:18 pm

