Saudi UAE Rift: UAE Withdraws Troops After Saudi Airstrike on Yemen's Mukalla Port, Regional Peace at Risk Amidst Separatist Dispute

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has taken a new turn with a deep rift emerging between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both Muslim nations support different factions in Yemen, leading to a highly tense situation. Recently, the Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes on a Yemeni port, after which UAE forces were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours. This dispute began with the Mukalla Port attack. Saudi Arabia alleges that the UAE sent weapons and armoured vehicles on two ships destined for the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a southern separatist group. These ships had deactivated their tracking systems. Saudi Arabia declared this a threat to its security and warned civilians before the strikes. The arms consignment was destroyed in the attacks.