Labour Day: Daily Struggle for Work, Fair Wages Elusive in Bhilwara

Minimum wages, healthcare, and education are the biggest challenges; lack of skill development is shattering hopes.

BhilwaraMay 01, 2025 / 12:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhilwara: Daily wage labourers who stand waiting at various locations for work lack even basic amenities. The months of May and June will be even more challenging for them. A kind of market forms at places like Pansal Chauraha, Labour Chauraha on Love Garden Road, Sanganer Gate Circle, and Badla Chauraha in the city, where daily wage labourers, construction workers, and women workers gather. Typically, they stand here from 7:30 am to 10:00 am. If they are lucky, they find work; otherwise, they eat their packed lunch and return home, waiting for the next day. These locations lack basic amenities such as water, shade, and sanitation facilities for them. Labourers who come daily from the urban areas and surrounding villages in search of work often return without finding any.
So what is the benefit of the e-Shram card?

The Patrika team spoke to several workers, and their plight became evident. The workers said that while the government is providing financial benefits to labourers by issuing e-Shram cards, the government machinery has nothing to do with those doing open-market labour. They have to stand for hours in the scorching heat without any shelter while searching for work.
Protest over the demand for eight-hour workdays

BHAMAS leader Prabhash Chaudhary said that several events will be organised across the district by the CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) on Labour Day. The Bhilwara Mazdoor Sangh will organise a blood donation camp from 7 am to 7 pm at the Mangalam Yarn godown located in RIICO Phase IV on Labour Day.
How will labourers’ children get better education then?

Chaudhary said that governments need to think about the better future of the workers’ children. Due to rising inflation, education and healthcare are the biggest challenges for many worker families. The government will have to take steps towards the welfare of worker families by showing innovation in this direction.

