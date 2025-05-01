Labour Day: Daily Struggle for Work, Fair Wages Elusive in Bhilwara

So what is the benefit of the e-Shram card? The Patrika team spoke to several workers, and their plight became evident. The workers said that while the government is providing financial benefits to labourers by issuing e-Shram cards, the government machinery has nothing to do with those doing open-market labour. They have to stand for hours in the scorching heat without any shelter while searching for work.

Protest over the demand for eight-hour workdays BHAMAS leader Prabhash Chaudhary said that several events will be organised across the district by the CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) on Labour Day. The Bhilwara Mazdoor Sangh will organise a blood donation camp from 7 am to 7 pm at the Mangalam Yarn godown located in RIICO Phase IV on Labour Day.

How will labourers’ children get better education then? Chaudhary said that governments need to think about the better future of the workers’ children. Due to rising inflation, education and healthcare are the biggest challenges for many worker families. The government will have to take steps towards the welfare of worker families by showing innovation in this direction.