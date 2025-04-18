CM Bhajanlal's Shekhawati Tour Amidst Anticipated Protests

scriptCM Bhajanlal's Shekhawati Tour Amidst Anticipated Protests | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Apr 18, 2025

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s three-day Shekhawati tour will commence tomorrow. During this visit, the CM may face protests. The administration is on high alert regarding the CM’s tour.

Sikar Collector Mukul Sharma told Patrika that there is no input regarding large-scale protests. However, there is certainly resentment among the people regarding the removal of Sikar from the division and Neem Ka Thana from the district. In such a situation, people may meet the CM and submit a memorandum.
Meanwhile, Neem Ka Thana MLA Suresh Modi and Sikar MP Amara Ram have stated that there is public opposition. Therefore, protests will be staged against CM Bhajan Lal Sharma by the public. In recent days, posts have gone viral on social media regarding Congress showing black flags and displaying black cars to the CM in Sikar. However, the Collector says he has no such information.
Sikar MP Amara Ram, in a conversation with Patrika, said that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is coming on a Shekhawati tour. He himself knows what he has given to Shekhawati. The general public is protesting. I have been in the Legislative Assembly for 20 years. No government has ever formed an administrative unit and then had it revoked by another government. This is the first time I am seeing that the government has made Deeg, located 15 kilometers away, a district. Here, Neem Ka Thana is 70 kilometers away, and is worthy of becoming a district, yet it has been removed. Sikar has been a division for a year and a half, and then the government abolished it.
Similarly, today the people of Shekhawati are troubled by the lack of drinking water. The central government has approved the Indira Gandhi Canal. The state government has not issued a work order. The work has been stalled for a year and a half. The situation is such that in Khandela and other areas, water has been coming for 20-20 days. People are struggling even for drinking water.
Meanwhile, MLA Suresh Modi told Patrika that Neem Ka Thana was made a district and then removed. Our struggle committee has been fighting for this for a long time. Tomorrow, our committee will also protest against the CM’s visit.

