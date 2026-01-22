Weather Alert: Rajasthan’s weather to change from today, rain and hailstorm warning for 5 districts tomorrow

File Photo (Source: Patrika)
Weather Update: A change in weather will be observed in Rajasthan from January 23. A spell of rain is expected in most districts of the state. The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for hail along with rain in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar. On January 22, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and parts of the Shekhawati region.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Rajasthan will continuously experience the effect of one western disturbance after another. There is a strong possibility of a new, strong western disturbance becoming active and causing 'Mawath' (winter rain) between January 22 and 24. Another back-to-back western disturbance is likely to become effective between January 26 and 28.
Along with this, on January 23, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region, and parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most parts on January 24-25, with a drop in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius and dense fog expected in some places.
