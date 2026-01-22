Weather Alert: Rajasthan’s weather to change from today, rain and hailstorm warning for 5 districts tomorrow

Weather Update: A change in weather will be observed in Rajasthan from January 23. A spell of rain is expected in most districts of the state. The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for hail along with rain in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar. On January 22, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and parts of the Shekhawati region.