22 January 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Weather Alert: Rajasthan’s weather to change from today, rain and hailstorm warning for 5 districts tomorrow

Weather Update: A change in weather will be observed in Rajasthan from January 23. A Western Disturbance will become active in the state from today. Following this, a spell of rain will occur in most districts of the state.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Weather Update Rajasthan weather will change today tomorrow IMD Prediction tomorrow 5 districts rain and hailstorms alert

File Photo (Source: Patrika)

Weather Update: A change in weather will be observed in Rajasthan from January 23. A spell of rain is expected in most districts of the state. The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for hail along with rain in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar. On January 22, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and parts of the Shekhawati region.

A New Strong Western Disturbance Will Be Active from January 22-24

According to the Meteorological Centre, Rajasthan will continuously experience the effect of one western disturbance after another. There is a strong possibility of a new, strong western disturbance becoming active and causing 'Mawath' (winter rain) between January 22 and 24. Another back-to-back western disturbance is likely to become effective between January 26 and 28.

Rain Weather Alert on January 23

Along with this, on January 23, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region, and parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.

Weather to Remain Mainly Dry on January 24-25

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most parts on January 24-25, with a drop in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius and dense fog expected in some places.

22 Jan 2026 09:37 am

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Jaipur
