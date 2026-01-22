22 January 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Major Rain Warning as Conditions May Change Anytime, Exercise Caution

Amidst the cold, signs of changing weather are now being observed. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several districts.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

The impact of cold was observed from the beginning of the year, which continued until the middle of January. After this, strong signs of weather change are emerging in the third week, while the last week may also be significantly affected. After an increase in the past few days, the temperature has dropped by two degrees in the last two days, and now there are also chances of 'Mawath' (winter rain) in the coming days. Meanwhile, clouds over the Arabian Sea could cause rain in the region.

Weather Department's Forecast

  • There is a possibility of 'Mawath' in the state between January 22 and 24 due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance. Back-to-back Western Disturbances are likely to be effective between January 26 and 28.
  • Similarly, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region on the afternoon of January 22, and in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions on January 23.
  • Along with this, dense fog is possible in the northern parts of the state on January 24-25, and light to moderate rain is possible in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions on January 26-27.

Topic Expert

So far, 'Mawath' has not occurred in Mewar-Wagad this time due to the absence of active disturbances in the central and northern Arabian Sea. Along with this, Western Disturbances coming from Iran and Afghanistan have been turning towards Tibet via Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, resulting in very little 'Mawath' in North-West India this time. Meanwhile, due to the Jet Stream reaching the Western Himalayas, there is severe cold in North India. If a powerful Western Disturbance does not become active, there will be no 'Mawath'. At present, clouds are present in the central and northern Arabian Sea. If these become active and move towards the north-east, there are chances of 'Mawath' in Mewar-Wagad in the next three to four days.

