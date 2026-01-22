Weather Alert: IMD Issues Major Rain Warning as Conditions May Change Anytime, Exercise Caution

So far, 'Mawath' has not occurred in Mewar-Wagad this time due to the absence of active disturbances in the central and northern Arabian Sea. Along with this, Western Disturbances coming from Iran and Afghanistan have been turning towards Tibet via Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, resulting in very little 'Mawath' in North-West India this time. Meanwhile, due to the Jet Stream reaching the Western Himalayas, there is severe cold in North India. If a powerful Western Disturbance does not become active, there will be no 'Mawath'. At present, clouds are present in the central and northern Arabian Sea. If these become active and move towards the north-east, there are chances of 'Mawath' in Mewar-Wagad in the next three to four days.