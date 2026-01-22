Indian Railways: The Unique Train That Reaches Three Locations Simultaneously

Avadh Assam Express (Image: Patrika)
Indian Railways is amazing. You will be surprised to know an interesting fact about a unique train of Indian Railways. This unique train appears at 3 places in the country simultaneously with one name and one number. This wonder train of Indian Railways reaches its destination after covering a distance of a total of 88 stations and 9 states.
You must be curious to know the name of this train. This is the Avadh Assam Express (15909/15910) train. This train runs from Lalgarh in Rajasthan to Dibrugarh in Assam. This train passes through 9 states covering a journey of more than approximately 3100 km. It also stops at a total of 88 stations.
It takes about 4 days to cover this long distance one way. But it will be surprising to know that this train runs daily. So you must be wondering how this is possible. The special thing about the Avadh Assam Express train is that this train runs daily.
Now the secret of the unique arrangement of the railways is revealed. Let us tell you that about three Avadh Assam Express trains run on one route. This train, with the same number and same name, is seen at different places in different states on its one-way route.
According to the railways, one Avadh Assam Express runs daily from Lalgarh. On the other hand, one Avadh Assam Express departs from Dibrugarh every day. Thus, there are three different trains. Meaning there are a total of six trains, and one train is kept in reserve, which is run when needed.
The states through which the Avadh Assam Express passes include Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Assam. This train has 88 stoppages. The 'halt time' at some of these is 2 minutes, while at others it is 5 minutes. If only the 'halt time' is added, the total time is about 5 hours. Meaning it stands at the railway stations for this much time.
