22 January 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Indian Railways: The Unique Train That Reaches Three Locations Simultaneously

An interesting fact about this train is that it appears in 3 places across the country simultaneously with one name and one number. Know the name of this train and its specialities.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Indian Railways unique train Awadh Assam Express One train three locations how is this possible know its name and features

Avadh Assam Express (Image: Patrika)

Indian Railways is amazing. You will be surprised to know an interesting fact about a unique train of Indian Railways. This unique train appears at 3 places in the country simultaneously with one name and one number. This wonder train of Indian Railways reaches its destination after covering a distance of a total of 88 stations and 9 states.

You must be curious to know the name of this train. This is the Avadh Assam Express (15909/15910) train. This train runs from Lalgarh in Rajasthan to Dibrugarh in Assam. This train passes through 9 states covering a journey of more than approximately 3100 km. It also stops at a total of 88 stations.

It takes about 4 days to cover this long distance one way. But it will be surprising to know that this train runs daily. So you must be wondering how this is possible. The special thing about the Avadh Assam Express train is that this train runs daily.

Avadh Assam Express: One Number, One Name

Now the secret of the unique arrangement of the railways is revealed. Let us tell you that about three Avadh Assam Express trains run on one route. This train, with the same number and same name, is seen at different places in different states on its one-way route.

Total 3+3+1 Trains are Avadh Assam Express

According to the railways, one Avadh Assam Express runs daily from Lalgarh. On the other hand, one Avadh Assam Express departs from Dibrugarh every day. Thus, there are three different trains. Meaning there are a total of six trains, and one train is kept in reserve, which is run when needed.

Avadh Assam Express Passes Through 9 States

The states through which the Avadh Assam Express passes include Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Assam. This train has 88 stoppages. The 'halt time' at some of these is 2 minutes, while at others it is 5 minutes. If only the 'halt time' is added, the total time is about 5 hours. Meaning it stands at the railway stations for this much time.

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 01:06 pm

