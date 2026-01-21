Rajasthan Panchayat Election: Major Change in Voting Centre Rules, Mobile Phone Ban Ordered

Image: Patrika
Preparations for the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan have intensified. The State Election Commission has issued orders regarding the use of mobile phones at polling stations during the elections for Panchayati Raj institutions.
According to the instructions issued by Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Verma on Tuesday, the provisions implemented in the 2009 elections will remain in effect. Under the order, it will be prohibited for current ministers, MPs, MLAs, and protected individuals to carry mobile phones inside the polling station.
The carrying and use of mobile phones inside the polling station and within its 100-meter radius will be completely prohibited. In this regard, the rate for providing voter lists for Panchayat and local body elections to political parties has also been fixed.
As per the Commission's instructions, the voter list of polling stations will be made available at a rate of Rs 2 per page if printed on one side and Rs 4 per page if printed on both sides.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending