New Rail Line to Begin in MP Today, Train to Run in This District for the First Time, 25-Year Wait to End

Wednesday is set to be an important day for the people of Rajgarh district. After waiting for nearly 25 years, residents are finally set to see a train arrive. There is widespread excitement as a train will officially reach Rajgarh for the first time.
On Wednesday morning, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Mumbai, will inspect the Rajgarh–Khilchipur railway section. He will arrive by a special vehicle and conduct a trial run. During this process, all safety aspects will be thoroughly examined to ensure the track is fit for train operations.
The train will be tested at speeds of around 110 to 120 km/h. Every detail of the track will be carefully inspected to assess how trains can be operated here and at what speed.
It is important to note that once the railway track receives clearance from the CRS, it is considered technically fit for operations. The railway administration has also appealed to local residents living near the newly constructed track to avoid unnecessary movement around the railway lines and to remain alert, aware, and cautious for safety reasons.
While the official arrival of the train in Rajgarh is a cause for public excitement, a significant point is that it is still uncertain when the train will officially start operating. Despite the railway track between Nayagaon, Ghatoli, and Khilchipur being ready and a CRS inspection having taken place about a year and a half ago, there has been no sign of the train operating. Trains are running up to Ghatoli, the last railway station in Rajasthan, but it has not been operationalised up to Khilchipur. This means that even if a trial run takes place here, it is not guaranteed that the train will run until it is officially and formally commissioned.
Claim of completing this track this year, but 50% work is incomplete in reality - Railway officials claim that the entire 276-kilometre railway track will be completed by the end of 2026. However, while this is the claim, the work on the railway line is still incomplete. The track from the Rajasthan border to Khilchipur is ready, and now the track up to Rajgarh is also ready. However, work is ongoing beyond this, between Biaora, Narsinghgarh, Kurawar, and Shampur. This means it will take time to complete. Despite the claims of railway officials, it does not appear to be nearing completion.
The railway has completed its preparations in anticipation of the CRS inspection on Wednesday. The railway's technical team has been in Rajgarh for the past two days for this inspection. The railway station was cleaned the day before. The railway signals were also tested and checked for functionality. Any other minor pending work was also rectified by the technical wing. After the railway signals were cleared, the railway track was ready for the CRS inspection.
This railway line will prove to be a boon for Rajgarh. It will open avenues for development. Increased direct connectivity between Kota and Bhopal to Rajgarh will provide great relief to farmers. They will have an option to transport their produce to larger markets. Efforts are being made to complete the remaining work on the railway line as soon as possible. - Rodmal Nagar, MP, Rajgarh