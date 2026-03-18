New Rail Line to Begin in MP Today, Train to Run in This District for the First Time, 25-Year Wait to End

While the official arrival of the train in Rajgarh is a cause for public excitement, a significant point is that it is still uncertain when the train will officially start operating. Despite the railway track between Nayagaon, Ghatoli, and Khilchipur being ready and a CRS inspection having taken place about a year and a half ago, there has been no sign of the train operating. Trains are running up to Ghatoli, the last railway station in Rajasthan, but it has not been operationalised up to Khilchipur. This means that even if a trial run takes place here, it is not guaranteed that the train will run until it is officially and formally commissioned.