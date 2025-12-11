Massive fire at Ratlam's scrap warehouse, over 25 fire tenders engaged in dousing efforts

This is not the first time an incident of arson has occurred at this warehouse. A year ago, a fire also broke out here, after which the administration had ordered its relocation away from the city. Furthermore, just recently, on October 17, a chopper factory in the area also caught fire. Following that incident, the administration had promised an investigation and a review of fire safety measures in other operating factories. Despite this, a PVC pipe warehouse in the area also caught fire last month. Currently, the fire team has managed to bring the blaze under control, but smoke continues to rise from the scrap. The administrative team is closely monitoring the situation.