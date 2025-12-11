Massive fire at Ratlam's scrap warehouse, over 25 fire tenders engaged in dousing efforts

A massive fire breaks out at a scrap warehouse (Photo Source: Patrika)
Massive Fire: A massive fire broke out late at night, around 1 AM, in a scrap warehouse located in Vedvyas Colony, in the Hath Ki Chauki area of Thana Deendayal Nagar, under Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh. The fire quickly escalated to such a terrifying extent that over 25 fire brigade vehicles from the city, as well as from Namli and surrounding areas, were called to the scene to extinguish it. Even as this report was being written, smoke was still visible rising from the warehouse.
Local residents, along with the police who arrived at the scene, have been continuously engaged in efforts to douse the flames since late last night. The administrative machinery is also working to manage the situation. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply to the area has been shut off.
This is not the first time an incident of arson has occurred at this warehouse. A year ago, a fire also broke out here, after which the administration had ordered its relocation away from the city. Furthermore, just recently, on October 17, a chopper factory in the area also caught fire. Following that incident, the administration had promised an investigation and a review of fire safety measures in other operating factories. Despite this, a PVC pipe warehouse in the area also caught fire last month. Currently, the fire team has managed to bring the blaze under control, but smoke continues to rise from the scrap. The administrative team is closely monitoring the situation.
