11 December 2025,

Thursday

Ratlam

Massive fire at Ratlam's scrap warehouse, over 25 fire tenders engaged in dousing efforts

Massive Fire: A severe fire incident occurred in the city at midnight. A scrap shop located in the Haat Ki Chauki area caught fire. More than 25 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames to bring the fire under control.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Ratlam

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Massive Fire

A massive fire breaks out at a scrap warehouse (Photo Source: Patrika)

Massive Fire: A massive fire broke out late at night, around 1 AM, in a scrap warehouse located in Vedvyas Colony, in the Hath Ki Chauki area of Thana Deendayal Nagar, under Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh. The fire quickly escalated to such a terrifying extent that over 25 fire brigade vehicles from the city, as well as from Namli and surrounding areas, were called to the scene to extinguish it. Even as this report was being written, smoke was still visible rising from the warehouse.

Local residents, along with the police who arrived at the scene, have been continuously engaged in efforts to douse the flames since late last night. The administrative machinery is also working to manage the situation. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply to the area has been shut off.

Fire Had Occurred Here Before

This is not the first time an incident of arson has occurred at this warehouse. A year ago, a fire also broke out here, after which the administration had ordered its relocation away from the city. Furthermore, just recently, on October 17, a chopper factory in the area also caught fire. Following that incident, the administration had promised an investigation and a review of fire safety measures in other operating factories. Despite this, a PVC pipe warehouse in the area also caught fire last month. Currently, the fire team has managed to bring the blaze under control, but smoke continues to rise from the scrap. The administrative team is closely monitoring the situation.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 01:19 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ratlam / Massive fire at Ratlam's scrap warehouse, over 25 fire tenders engaged in dousing efforts

Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh

