Pakistani Flags Found in Biscuit Packets, Family Stunned; Police in Three States Search for Network

The matter came to light when a person residing in Jhalawar, a district in Rajasthan bordering Madhya Pradesh, sent children to buy biscuits from a grocery merchant named Prahlad Rathore, located on Alot Road. When the children brought the biscuit packets home, balloons hidden inside the packets were discovered. Upon inflating them, the printed figures and text became visible. The green balloons were coloured like the Pakistani flag with a heart shape and had text written in Urdu. Another packet contained a white balloon, which when inflated, revealed a green Pakistani flag and the words "Jashn 14 August". The family was shocked to see the Pakistani balloons. They immediately informed their neighbours, who then alerted the local police.