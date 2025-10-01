Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ratlam

Pakistani Flags Found in Biscuit Packets, Family Stunned; Police in Three States Search for Network

MP News: Kirana Merchant from Rajasthan Bought Biscuits from a Kirana Merchant in Alot, Ratlam District, Madhya Pradesh; Family Stunned Upon Seeing Balloons Printed with Pakistani Flags, Police from Three States Now Engaged in Network Search.

2 min read

Ratlam

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

MP News

MP News: Green and white balloons printed with the Pakistani flag found inside biscuit packets; police seize the suspicious items. (Photo: Patrika/ Social Media)

Children bought packets of biscuits from a grocery store in Alot, Ratlam district, and upon opening the packets, green balloons printed with Pakistani flags emerged. This caused outrage in the area. The balloons printed with the Pakistani flag, which came out of the biscuit packets in Nageshwar, Alot, had "Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan 14 August" written in Urdu.

Police summoned the shopkeeper to the station

When people expressed outrage upon seeing this, the police summoned the shopkeeper to the station. During the interrogation, he stated that the biscuits were purchased from a trader named Dilip Kamaria of Alot. The police are now investigating the supplier's network. Nationalist organisations have termed the incident an anti-national conspiracy and have demanded action against those responsible.

The incident is from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, biscuits were bought from an MP trader

The matter came to light when a person residing in Jhalawar, a district in Rajasthan bordering Madhya Pradesh, sent children to buy biscuits from a grocery merchant named Prahlad Rathore, located on Alot Road. When the children brought the biscuit packets home, balloons hidden inside the packets were discovered. Upon inflating them, the printed figures and text became visible. The green balloons were coloured like the Pakistani flag with a heart shape and had text written in Urdu. Another packet contained a white balloon, which when inflated, revealed a green Pakistani flag and the words "Jashn 14 August". The family was shocked to see the Pakistani balloons. They immediately informed their neighbours, who then alerted the local police.

Outrage among people regarding the incident

News of the incident spread like wildfire in the area, causing a wave of outrage among the public. Hindu organisations staged protests, demanding strict action. They stated that these are not just biscuit packets or balloons (Pakistani Flag Printed Balloon in Biscuit Packets) but an anti-national conspiracy being propagated by targeting the innocence of children.

MP Police on alert mode

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, immediately seized the shopkeeper's suspicious goods, and took them to the police station. The shopkeeper informed that these biscuit packets were supplied by a trader named Dilip Porwar from Alot, MP. Following this, the MP police went on alert mode. The police have now shifted the focus of their investigation towards the supply network.

Links found to Bengal

According to information, a disclosure will only be possible after the arrest of the MP supplier who sold these biscuit packets. The manufacturing company's address on these packets is written as Howrah, West Bengal. Now, the police in Bengal have also been alerted, in addition to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Following this, the police in all three states are on alert and in action mode.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 12:59 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ratlam / Pakistani Flags Found in Biscuit Packets, Family Stunned; Police in Three States Search for Network

