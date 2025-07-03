Kedarnath Yatra 2025 Suspended: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rain
Due to heavy rainfall that started again around 9 pm last night in Uttarakhand, a massive landslide at Munakatia between Sonprayag and Gaurikund has blocked the road. Considering the situation, the local administration has temporarily suspended the Kedarnath pilgrimage. It is reported that over 40 pilgrims are stranded due to the landslide, and a rescue operation is underway. Teams from the police, NDRF, SDRF, and DDRF are continuously conducting rescue operations. Meanwhile, pilgrims from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding areas have been stopped at Sonprayag.
Debris and Boulders Falling from the Mountain
Following the disaster on July 31st of last year, the highway on the Kedarnath Yatra route between Sonprayag and Gaurikund (a 6 km stretch) has been damaged in several places. Thousands of pilgrims were rescued then. It is reported that around 40 pilgrims are still stranded, and efforts are underway to rescue them safely. Debris and boulders are continuously falling from the upper mountain in Munakatia, and the road has been destroyed due to the heavy rain last night.
Pilgrims Stranded Due to Landslide
More than 40 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath Dham are stranded due to the landslide. Late last night, all the pilgrims were trapped in the slide zone, after which SDRF personnel deployed on the spot rescued 40 devotees. However, the road is still completely blocked, and the SDRF is continuously working to bring the pilgrims returning from the Dham to safe places.
Administration Announcement
Administration Working to Clear the Road
Superintendent of Police Konde also stated that the road is completely blocked due to debris and stones near the sliding zone, and the pilgrimage has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Additionally, some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were stranded in the sliding zone area and were rescued by the SDRF team and brought safely to Sonprayag. Efforts are underway to clear the road, and the pilgrimage will resume once the road is cleared.