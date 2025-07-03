Kedarnath Yatra 2025 Suspended: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rain

Debris and Boulders Falling from the Mountain Following the disaster on July 31st of last year, the highway on the Kedarnath Yatra route between Sonprayag and Gaurikund (a 6 km stretch) has been damaged in several places. Thousands of pilgrims were rescued then. It is reported that around 40 pilgrims are still stranded, and efforts are underway to rescue them safely. Debris and boulders are continuously falling from the upper mountain in Munakatia, and the road has been destroyed due to the heavy rain last night.

Pilgrims Stranded Due to Landslide More than 40 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath Dham are stranded due to the landslide. Late last night, all the pilgrims were trapped in the slide zone, after which SDRF personnel deployed on the spot rescued 40 devotees. However, the road is still completely blocked, and the SDRF is continuously working to bring the pilgrims returning from the Dham to safe places.

Administration Announcement Kedarnath Yatra Halted Again (Photo Source- Patrika Input) Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde says that the road is completely blocked due to debris and stones falling in the Munakatia sliding zone in the Sonprayag area. Therefore, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The pilgrimage will resume once the road is cleared.